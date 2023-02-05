Read full article on original website
dot connector
3d ago
Why did they order them sooner if this trip was planned awhile ago…sounds like a personal problem.
Reply
5
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
Some Austin residents without power for seven days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy was still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz said. Berkowitz said it’s been...
How to and should you trim your own trees after the ice storm
People all over Central Texas woke up last weekend with one mission in mind, taking care of the trees they lost during the ice storm.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
kut.org
Austin ordered to pay South Terminal operator $90 million in eminent domain fight at ABIA
The City of Austin should pay $90 million to evict the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a panel of special commissioners ordered in Travis County Probate Court. The amount awarded by the special commissioners — three landowners with no stake in the deal who were appointed...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Incoming stormy weather poses threat to ongoing power restoration in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Rounds of freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week brought Austin to a halt. Traffic accidents, downed trees and region-wide power outages were the largest impacts felt from this event, and in many neighborhoods, restoration is ongoing. Now this week, a cold front poses...
KVUE restored following brief technical difficulties
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has returned to airwaves following a brief power outage on Monday morning. At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, amid continued mass power outages from Austin Energy, KVUE lost power at the station, located in North Austin. At that time, KVUE went off-air during our Daybreak broadcast.
Food distribution event held Saturday to help people impacted by winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers in the Austin area. While thousands of people have gotten their power restored, others haven't been so lucky yet. Local leaders know that without power, food spoils. People are also having...
Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and Prices
Bermuda is a popular destination for travelers, known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and stunning architecture. If you're planning a trip to Bermuda, you'll need to know how to get there. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is a major hub in Texas and offers several flights to Bermuda. Here is a comprehensive guide to all airlines and prices that offer flights from Austin to Bermuda.
‘Almost $20K’: Some Austin Energy customers to pay out of pocket for repairs
While Austin Energy continues restoring power to customers across Austin there are some who will have to pay for the repairs themselves.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
inforney.com
Michelle's Patisserie moving headquarters to Liberty Hill after Food Network win
Michelle Doyon is having her cake and eating it, too, after winning $10,000 to move her dream forward of opening a bakery in Liberty Hill. Doyon, who owns Michelle’s Patisserie in Austin, recently competed on the Food Network show “The Big Bake Holiday,” where she and two teammates had to bake a five-foot-tall cake in five hours that was not only impressive in looks, but also in taste. Doyon and her team came out on top against two other teams on the show and won $10,000.
fox7austin.com
Family-friendly Yoga on the Green returns to Maaribu in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Yoga on the Green is back on the lawn at Maaribu. The local home decor shop is inviting the entire family for some mindful movement and treats from their bakery for a good cause. The family series, guided by ATX Yoga Girl, benefits SAFE Austin. It's happening...
KVUE
A person went underwater in Lady Bird Lake, APD still searching
A person went underwater in Lady Bird Lake and never came back up. Austin police are now searching for them.
dailytrib.com
HCM Surgery Center in Marble Falls closing in March
Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center in Marble Falls will close its doors on March 31. The center at 204 Gateway North is no longer matching the needs of residents, according to an evaluation by officials at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, which owns the clinic. The surgery center offers...
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
virtualbx.com
New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
