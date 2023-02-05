Read full article on original website
Battered not beaten: Depleted Saucon Valley wrestlers edge Bishop McDevitt in PIAA prelims
The preliminary round of the PIAA wrestling team tournament is usually no more than a formality for the District 11 runner-up in both Classes 2A and 3A. Saucon Valley, the defending 2A team state champions, found itself precariously close to missing out on reaching the first round of states on Monday night.
Pen Argyl girls basketball beats Bangor for 11th straight win as Morro piles up 30 points
The first quarter was a sign of things to come for Pen Argyl senior guard/forward Jill Morro on Tuesday night. Morro scored all 11 of the Green Knights’ points in the opening quarter and then kept up the offensive success throughout the road game against rival Bangor. The senior...
Hernandez scores 22 points to lead Bethlehem Catholic girls basketball past Nazareth
Bethlehem Catholic junior guard Cici Hernandez didn’t waste much time getting in the scorebook on Monday night against Nazareth. Hernandez scored 15 seconds into the game and that was just a sign of things to come in the regular-season finale for both teams. The junior tallied 17 points in...
NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament. Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285 John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
Eagles remain mum on indicted rookie Josh Sills ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles remain tight-lipped regarding the indictment of rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills. Following last week’s announcement by the Ohio Attorney General, the Eagles released a statement:. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and...
NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Eagles’ Howie Roseman explains why ‘patience’ is the reason team is playing in Super Bowl
Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate the Eagles in the wild-card round last season. The Eagles receiving corps was young but had trouble getting open against the Buccaneers and the defense. Roseman also watched as former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady methodically...
Peeps and beer at stake in Super Bowl bet between Pennsylvania and Missouri chambers
Here’s one Super Bowl bet with a pretty sweet pot. When the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, their states’ respective chambers of commerce will have Pennsylvania and Missouri staples on the line in a friendly wager.
Here are the best moments of Chiefs’ Travis Kelce talking about Eagles’ Jason Kelce
PHOENIX – Super Bowl LVII has become a family affair, something that was on full display Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night being held at the Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Eagles center Jason Kelce has always thought about playing against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni responds to Giants’ Julian Love’s criticism: ‘I don’t apologize for having fun’
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, preparing his team to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to win the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Sirianni compiled a 14-3 regular season record and an NFC championship in his second...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Bethlehem Lutheran churches approve merger, sale of properties to Lehigh University
Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches are moving forward with merging their congregations and selling their properties to Lehigh University. The vote by the congregations happened during a meeting Sunday at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The United Proclamation of the Gospel said St. Peters and St. John's Windish in South Bethlehem...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Bethlehem planners to review 317 apartments on Allentown border, revised Martin Tower project
Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a 317-unit apartment complex that crosses the city's border into Allentown and could bring in hundreds of new residents. The proposed Hanover Apartments would be in both cities, with four apartment buildings of four or five stories each. The development would go on vacant land at 2300 Hanover Ave.
Bethlehem City Council denies Lehigh University a liquor license for new pub
Plans to open a pub on the Lehigh University campus were cut short Tuesday. Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to transfer a state liquor license to Lehigh University. CUC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lehigh University, was requesting the liquor license for the university center at 29...
Crews battle fire in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
ArtsQuest to offer concerts, other events at Grange Park in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — ArtsQuest, the organization that annually presents Musikfest in Bethlehem, has announced it will offer a music festival and other events in Upper Macungie Township this summer. ArtsQuest will hold Concerts on the Grange on May 12-13, it was revealed at a township supervisor meeting...
Land purchase ‘maintains the possibility’ of railroad trestle park in Easton
The Greater Easton Development Partnership is pursuing the purchase of about 1.2 acres formerly home to a rail station, as part of an ambitious plan for a new public park system that could one day span the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. The nonprofit last week received approval from the Easton Planning...
