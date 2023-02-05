ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The G.O.A.T Debate? LeBron is the King

MJ? Kareem? Wilt? Russell? In 20 seasons, James has done more. In the shadow of Magic Johnson’s retired jersey and in the building Kobe Bryant made famous, LeBron James made his case for immortality. An 18-foot fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter on Tuesday officially established James as the greatest scorer in NBA history, and as the celebrity-sprinkled, sold-out crowd roared its approval, many would admit: they were acknowledging the greatest player the league has ever seen, too.
NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Becoming NBA Scoring Leader

The Lakers star surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38-year record Tuesday night against the Thunder. LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39-year-old record on Tuesday night during the Lakers‘ home game against the Thunder. The 20-year NBA vet hit a fadeaway jump...
Myles Garrett Gives Update On Pro Bowl Games Toe Injury

The Browns star appeared to be in good spirits as he fired off a hilarious joke about his bizarre injury. Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s “all good” after dislocating a toe in the Pro Bowl Games this past weekend. Garrett, who had X-rays on...
T.J. Edwards and the Watt Rivalry That Fuels Him

The Eagles linebacker had a quiet breakout season in 2022. It was thanks in part to some very loud workouts with a Watt brother of the same name. T.J. Watt insists he doesn’t care who wins Super Bowl LVII, but the Steelers’ star edge rusher won’t lack for meaningful allegiances when the action kicks off either. “I don’t root for a team,” Watt says. "I’m just gonna be rooting for the people in it.”
