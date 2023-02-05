Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 72-67 victory over Florida

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Florida in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators 72-67.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Arkansas on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Cason Wallace, 20

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 15

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, 2

Blocks: Cason Wallace, 3

Turnovers: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Minutes: CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin, 35

Three-pointers made: CJ Fredrick 3-6, Cason Wallace 1-1, Jacob Toppin 1-2

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin tries to track down the ball against Florida on Saturday at Rupp Arena . Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

Arkansas at Kentucky

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Arkansas 16-7 (5-5 SEC), Kentucky 16-7 (7-3)

Series: Kentucky leads 33-13

Last meeting: Arkansas won 75-73 on Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

