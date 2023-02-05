ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dueling Pianos rock the Barrel House on Saturday night

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Heartland Dueling Pianos entertained patrons at The Happy Basset Barrel House Saturday night.

Heartland dueling pianos entertains their audience with classic songs from the 60’s & 70’s as well as music from present day. Everything they play on their pianos is by requests from the audience.

Saturday nights’s dueling pianos was by Tony Baragona of the Lake of the Ozarks and Tammy JoJo Stains of Jefferson City. The duo played in over 100 shows in 2022 and plan even more for 2023.

