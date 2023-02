Mississippi State fans have had a lot to cheer about as of late. Over the weekend, the Bulldog men's team took down a red hot Missouri squad. On Monday, the State women outlasted Tennessee in a double overtime thriller. Both victories are resume builders for their respective teams. For the men, it extended their winning streak to three. The women were able to snap a two-game skid and keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO