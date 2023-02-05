Read full article on original website
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Riverside
A three-county Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 78-year old woman last seen in Riverside. Florence Alipio was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued alerts for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Riverside Police Department. Alipio...
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
2-Month-Old Girl Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in La Puente
A 2-month-old girl who sheriff’s detectives said has been taken by her parents and was last seen in La Puente has been reported missing, authorities said Tuesday. Sayvee Torres was last seen Jan. 24 on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue, near Hacienda Boulevard and Temple Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
LASD Searching For Missing Hacienda Heights Man, 52
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 52-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy who went missing in Hacienda Heights. Sean Alexander Krause was last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 16400 block of Old forest Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man, Woman Perish in Mar Vista Fire
A man, a woman and a cat were killed in fire that swept through a one-story home Wednesday in Mar Vista. Fire crews responded at 2:22 a.m. to a 1,096-square-foot home at 3537 S. May St. where they found the home completely engulfed in flames and quickly began extinguishing the fire, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Young Man Convicted in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case
A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Charges Expected for Man Accused in Gas Station Robbery With 15-Year-Old Boy
Charges are expected Wednesday against a 24-year-old man suspected in a Palm Springs gas station robbery in which a 15-year-old boy allegedly brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. Christopher Mendez was arrested early Monday on suspicion of second-degree robbery, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, conspiracy,...
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
Woman, 41, With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing in Rosemead
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 41-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosemead. Daniella Dianne Garcia was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Garcia was described as...
LAPD Honors SWAT Officer for Black History Month
In recognition of Black History Month, the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday honored the late Officer Randal Simmons, the agency’s first SWAT officer to die in the line of duty. Simmons, a 27-year LAPD veteran, was fatally shot Feb. 7, 2008, as officers stormed a Winnetka home at the...
Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Deputies on South End of MoVal
A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on the south side of Moreno Valley Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, near Patricia Street, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple patrol units were sent...
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Schwarzenegger Involved in Crash With Female Bicyclist in West LA
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Felon Charged with Selling Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin in Cherry Valley, Elsewhere
A convicted felon accused of storing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, for sale out of his Cherry Valley home and other properties was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of possession of controlled substances for sale. Julio Cesar Castillo, 51, was arrested Friday...
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
