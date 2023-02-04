ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne Foundation Community Champions Series: The Joseph A Moran Scholarship Fund

By C. David Pedri The Luzerne Foundation
 4 days ago
Coach Joe Moran, a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre, touched many lives through his career and instilled a legacy of leadership and mentorship in his students. Joe was a three-sport letter winner at Coughlin High School, President of the Coughlin High School Senior Class of 1950, and a graduate of Scranton University. Additionally, he was a physics teacher at Coughlin High School and later in his career became a school administrator in the Wilkes-Barre Public Schools, holding positions as athletic director, vice principal, and principal.

He also served as an assistant football coach at Wilkes University and after retirement and President of the Wilkes-Barre Area Board of Education and the Technical School Board of Education. Joe was a member of the Wilkes-Barre Police Commission; recipient of the Eddie White Award in recognition of outstanding achievements in promoting amateur sports in Northeastern Pennsylvania, a member of the Wyoming Valley Sports Hall of Fame; and has been a recipient of many tributes in the field of amateur sports.

In 2006, Joe established a Scholarship Fund at The Luzerne Foundation as a means to continue his passion for helping students. Coach Moran has assisted many of his former athletes in achieving their goals after high school, whether attending college, pursuing college athletic scholarships, joining the military, or pursuing careers in various occupations was most significant. His work with young people did not end when the seasons were over.

Coach Joe Moran will celebrate a milestone 90th birthday in March 2023. As a way to say thank you to Coach Moran, several members from various teams he coached recently met, and formed the Coach Joe Moran Birthday Celebration Committee, which includes Bob Bartoletti and Bruce Evancho, Co-chairs; Jim Blaum, Terry Blaum, George Conway, Barry Davenport, Joe Duffy, Bill Hilburt, and Mike Lowery.

Coach Moran’s 90th Birthday Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, beginning at 5 PM at the Amber Palace at 228 George Avenue in the Parsons Section of Wilkes-Barre.

Proceeds from this event will support the Joseph A. Moran Scholarship Fund. Visit www.luzfdn.org/event/salute-joe-moran-on-his-90th-birthday/ to learn more.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart like Coach Moran and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
