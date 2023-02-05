Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Renewable Fuels Leader Says Industry ‘Frustrated’ By Opposition To Carbon Pipelines
Des Moines, Iowa — The leader of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says the biofuels industry is frustrated by opposition to carbon pipelines and a little bit angry about delayed federal rules that would let E-15 be sold year-round in every state this summer. The association held its annual...
kiwaradio.com
Organic farmers look to increase trust in their label
IARN — Agriculture comes with a set of challenges, no matter what arena you are in. We have to deal with misunderstanding, misinformation, and outright lies about what it is we do. No one in agriculture is immune to it. While organic products are sometimes at odds with more conventional products, their producers also must make sure they are put in the best light possible.
Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year
Iowa’s dog breeders had the worst record of compliance with federal regulations in 2022, accounting for 36% of all violations cited nationally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited dog and cat breeders and brokers for 795 violations in 2022, a total that excludes citations for “missed” inspections resulting from USDA officials not gaining access to […] The post Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
kmaland.com
Summit Carbon pipeline project reaches 2/3rds easement mark
(Ames) -- Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline project across a good portion of Iowa have reached a significant milestone. Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions say 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company. That represents 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. Jesse Harris is the company's public affairs director. Harris tells KMA News the milestone is a reflection that landowners see the project as a way to bolster the ethanol industry--and the rural economy.
Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers
An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Auditor: LIHEAP Payments May Be Late But Your Heat Will Stay On
Des Moines, Iowa — If it seems like it’s taking a long time for your utility company to get your LIHEAP payment, you’re probably right. Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has issued an advisory on the delay of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to eligible recipients.
Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill
DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly. On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and […]
SF 181 to Provide Tech fix to Correct State’s Property Tax Formula Error
(Greenfield) Iowa House Representative Ray Sorensen says Senate File 181 is a bill that would provide a technical fix to correct an error in taxing multi-residential properties. Sorensen says those properties skew the formula and cause single-family homeowners to pay more. Sorensen says City Councils and county supervisors still have...
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dairy among Iowa rural projects receiving federal funding
There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago and the ones that survive are trying something new.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Part Of Project To Diversify The Corn Belt
Ames, Iowa — Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the corn belt. ISU sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. The crops became less diversified with the advent of chemicals to deal with...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
kiwaradio.com
Unclear Path For Law Requiring ‘Hands Free’ Cell Phone Use While Driving
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that would ban Iowa motorists from having a phone or electronic device in their hands while driving has cleared a key senate committee, but Speaker Pat Grassley says he hasn’t polled the 64 Republicans in the House about the concept. The bill...
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa farmers react to Brazilian farming trip
IARN — On my recent trip to Brazil, hosted by Commstock Investments, I had the chance to travel with a few Iowa farmers who came along on the trip to see what there was to learn about agriculture in Brazil. Having that perspective of being in the second largest Ag state in the U.S., gives them a chance to understand how Brazilians are different in their production.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Hunters Take More Deer This Year
(Radio Iowa) DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says hunters reported taking more deer this year. “We saw about 109-thousand-600 deer harvested across the state throughout all of our regular seasons, which represents about a seven percent increase to the harvest that we saw in the prior year,” Elliott says. That included 2,500 deer taken in the new January season that allowed hunters to use any leftover antlerless tags.
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa anti-abortion groups, lawmakers announce bill to ban all abortions
Iowa anti-abortion groups and some Republican lawmakers are starting the push for a “life at conception” bill that would ban all abortion in Iowa. Maggie DeWitte, who heads the Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders, announced the effort Monday at a Prayer for Life anti-abortion rally at the Statehouse. She said while they’re waiting for a court decision on Iowa’s “fetal heartbeat” law, anti-abortion groups believe it’s the right time to start pushing for more restrictions.
arizonasuntimes.com
Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies
Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
