Phenix City, AL

22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting

By Cristina Feliciano
 3 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon.

The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, police determined Mackey was shot in an apparent drive by shooting.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle believed to be a silver Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Inv. San Nicolas at (334) 448-2819 or Lt. Isabel at (334) 448-2825.

