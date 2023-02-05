Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
game-news24.com
Remastered Open-world RPG Geneforge 2: Infestation kicks off Kickstarter campaign on Feb 8th
Spiderweb Software announced that they are about to launch a Kickstarter campaign for Geneforge 2: Infestation, a full-blown open source remaster of the 2003 game, on February 8, 2023. Geneforge 2 will show improved graphics, a new melee and shooting system, and new content, including characters, storylines and abilities. There...
game-news24.com
In the latest AVANOR update, Riot targets high ping players in the latest RENT
The advantage of higher ping players is one of the biggest causes of controversy in VALORANT — it’s in the peekers’ benefit of players with higher ping. The Riot Games is looking for something for an example of lower ping player advantage — in their latest update.
game-news24.com
Marvel Snaps Quantum-Themed Season continues, Infinite Rank Cardback Rewards are Back
The first Tuesday of the month is Tuesday – and so now is the year of another big picture film that you have got to look forward to. This season is very busy with the release of the Ant-Man movie. See the new dev diary below. The season pass...
game-news24.com
WoW: I used new lore snippets for patch 10.0.7 on the servers of the PTR
The first major story is about war. Raszageth, the Eater Against the Dragons, is causing the Dragon Aspects to forget. After defeating Alexstrasza, the Storm Eater stormed into Thaldraszus. The Vault of Incarnations became their destination in the ancient titan fortress where a number of proto-digon-incarnations and their primo-diaries were imprisoned for millennia. Our heroes can stop Raszageth. But the friends about our victory were short lived. With his dying breath, the Storm Eater freed ancient foes of the dragons who were after the aspects and the work of the titans.
game-news24.com
League swept in chaos after Riot accidentally deleted every Change between Patch 13.3.2b and 11
League of Legends has temporarily gone into chaos following the Riot Games developer apparently reverted every patch 13.1B change originally shipped to live servers on Jan. 26. Even though no official word is available yet, Dot Esports expects that it will be hotfixed very quickly. The telecommunications churned in the...
game-news24.com
RBG: Battlegrounds Update 22.1 will add Polar Bears and More
PUBG: Battlegrounds update 22.1 adds polar bears to the game, polar bears that can and will take your face off. That isn’t why PUBG Update 22.1 turns the online shooter into a bear-tle royale, but if you don’t look like you are, they will attack you and kill you. And that’s totally amazing.
game-news24.com
The Last Fall of Benedict Fox ages From the Depths This April
Have you tried to cut up Lovecraftian nasties? The last case of Benedict Fox might be up your murky, subterranean trench. Sure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will probably not allow you to kill Cthulhu with a rocket launcher of the character of Resident Evil. There is an opportunity for everyone to be satisfied with the way well the h.P. characters react at the rumor frightenedness of the sanity of a slimy thing. It is refreshing to learn that Benedict can kick bottom.
game-news24.com
NCSoft West: Fired 20 percent of employees, so did the CEO
February 6th, 2023 at 3:00 – By Matthias Bruckle The tech industry’s struggling with problems and gaming sector isn’t safe from them either. And yet this number is shocking: In 2015, NNSoft lost 20 percent of its employees, but was also the CEO. How does this affect games like Guild Wars 2, Blade & Soul, and the release of Throne & Liberty?
game-news24.com
Sony recalls the Xbox 360 features in a new trailer
On PlayStation Official channel, a video dedicated to the helmet has been released PlayStation VR2. This time, players were reminded of the devices that are helping them to interact with virtual worlds in an astonishingly realistic manner. Featured 4K display with HSCR, 3D audio, adaptive feedback, 1180 o’clock, spectral sight,...
game-news24.com
Darkest Dungeon II now comes out with a release date, along with plans for a Steam Next Fest demo
In the last seven years there have been plenty of new entries in the unsettling genre. Even though a lot of things were as gritty and tough as 2016’s Darkest Dungeon, some of them have not found a way to get the stress out of all the repeated adventures into a mechanic. The young man looking for more opportunities to allow the poor to get closer in line with an ancient evil and an unspeakable evil, got his wish in 2019, when Darkest Dungeon II was first announced. After the long Early Access period on the Epic Games Store, it seems that the second in this series of gleeful and verbose crawlers is going to Steam and a 1.0 launch soon.
game-news24.com
How well can you clean the PlayStation VR2 visor and lens?
The release of PlayStation VR2 on the market now is getting closer. The new viewer Sony will be available at the moment of the auction — beginning February 22nd 2023. The players will then get video of the same virtual reality experience as the last generation of the game.
game-news24.com
Here is the opening movie for the Atelier Ryza 3
A series of Atelier Ryza 3 news shows up in new art, the opening movie, and gameplay additions. Another example was the series Illustrator Toridamonos new piece featuring Ryza. People watch the trailer and listen to the opening of the story. Finally, there are details about the atelier building, world quests and Puni-raising mechanics.
game-news24.com
The Flying Beast and Failed Hunt in wild heart movie trailer, arctic
On the official channel Wild Hearts a movie trailer has been released. The video shows an incubation of massive monsters that are born out of the equanimous power of nature. For one of the warriors, everything failed: even the flight device didn’t help the escaping. While this hunter turned out to be luckier, she couldn’t build a catapult in time and find a flying monster. These frames very vividly describe the gameplay, where the main task is to kill giant creatures with the help of mysterious ancient technologies.
game-news24.com
PlayStation Plus Plus, Premium: Death Stranding, Deathloop 5 games that people love
PlayStation Plus, updated for the latest edition of the Xbox One. Death stranding, deathloop 5 games that turn out great and it sounds like an absolute fine game. On 02/08/2023 Published 11:31. Featuring PlayStation-FR, the company sponsors this project. Have you said Game Over? Death has a bright future ahead...
game-news24.com
Marvels Midnight Suns is a financial flop, why is it?
The book The Midnight Suns is not the most successful one that is anticipated by a publisher Take-Two on February 8-2023. Why is the Marvel movie no longer hit at box office? And how likely is a flop to continue to be a success?. Marvels Midnight Suns have been very...
game-news24.com
Dredge commenced in March for all current consoles
Team 17 and Black Salt Games announce that Dredge was released on the 30th March for all current systems. It’s already shown an update for the next phase of the adventure. Dredge, the last sign of life at gamescom 2022, existed. The company announced Ghost Among the Phantoms of...
game-news24.com
Pikmin 4 release date will probably be posted early by retailer on May 2023
The release date of Pikmin 4s could be sooner than expected this year, with some details apparently leaked after a seemingly unexpected announcement on the games stores website. As much as Shigeru Miyamoto, the fifth installment of the series was given a nebulous release window in 2023 when it was first announced during Nintendos September 2022. This new listing makes the game a perfect choice for the publisher as we’re getting ready to begin the summer.
game-news24.com
Virgin Orbit fails on the UK’s orbital launch over $100 o’clock
The anomaly that prevented the successful completion of the Virgin Orbit mission, was a filter that costed less than 100 dollars. According to the CEO of the company, Dan Hart, the component shifted and caused a launch issue. Help. Virgin Orbit launched its historic start-me-up mission from Cornwall on January...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy: Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring must tremble
2/08/2023 by Thilo Bayer The deluxe purchasers of Hogwarts Legacy ensure a good deal of traffic on Steam. Over 35,000 players are at the start of the project. This puts the pure single-player title just behind the multi-player heavyweights. The fact that Hogwarts Legacy sold very well was already foreseeable...
