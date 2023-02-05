Read full article on original website
Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Tesla's valuation has 'returned to Earth' so it's time to start buying stock in Elon Musk's EV maker, Berenberg says
Tesla's valuation has "returned to Earth" so it's time to dive in and buy, a Berenberg strategist said. The Elon Musk-run carmaker's price cuts are an "investment in growth," analyst Adrian Yanoshik said. CEO Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter and COVID demand risks in China seem loaded into the share...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Tesla Has $1 Trillion Opportunity In This Segment, Says Ark — And Elon Musk May Be On The Move Already
Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest on Tuesday provided some insights into what the electric vehicle maker would be up to in the near- and medium-term. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk and his team hinted on the company’s earnings call held this Wednesday that some new products, including an inference computer for applications beyond automotive, could be in the pipeline. Some of these applications will blow people’s minds when revealed, the billionaire said on the call.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model S Smashes Record In Norway's Cold-Weather Endurance Test
The Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new extensive cold-weather range test conducted in Norway. Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold climates for years, something that worries many potential EV buyers who live in regions with the harshest winters. This...
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
I've driven 20 electric cars — here are the 7 most important things I've learned about charging, range, and why Tesla still dominates
Hours of driving electric cars showed me that they're fast, fun, and functional. Plus, charging isn't all that bad if you do it right.
investing.com
Elon Musk to unveil Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' at first investor day
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk will reveal the third part of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's "Master Plan" when the company holds its first investor day on March 1. In 2006 and 2016, the billionaire laid out his vision for the electric carmaker, but much of the plans...
Elon Musk Gives Important Tesla Cybertruck Production Update: 'It Is Incredible'
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck has evinced a lot of interest among customers and is touted as the next big thing in electric vehicles. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he just reviewed the production beta Cybertruck. He paid the highest compliment to it and said, “It is incredible.”
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
electrek.co
Tesla’s infamous Full Self-Driving Beta v11 is coming this week if you believe Elon Musk
Tesla’s infamous Full Self-Driving Beta v11 update was supposed to be here in November of last year, but it has been delayed many times. CEO Elon Musk now says it’s coming this week – if you believe him. Tesla FSD Beta v11 is both an exciting and...
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
