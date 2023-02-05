ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Benzinga

Tesla Has $1 Trillion Opportunity In This Segment, Says Ark — And Elon Musk May Be On The Move Already

Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest on Tuesday provided some insights into what the electric vehicle maker would be up to in the near- and medium-term. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk and his team hinted on the company’s earnings call held this Wednesday that some new products, including an inference computer for applications beyond automotive, could be in the pipeline. Some of these applications will blow people’s minds when revealed, the billionaire said on the call.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model S Smashes Record In Norway's Cold-Weather Endurance Test

The Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new extensive cold-weather range test conducted in Norway. Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold climates for years, something that worries many potential EV buyers who live in regions with the harshest winters. This...
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
investing.com

Elon Musk to unveil Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' at first investor day

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk will reveal the third part of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's "Master Plan" when the company holds its first investor day on March 1. In 2006 and 2016, the billionaire laid out his vision for the electric carmaker, but much of the plans...
