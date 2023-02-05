ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

New plan for tackling homelessness has big goals and a huge price tag

“Collective action is the path to solving complex problems, and this plan is the embodiment of our region’s decision to dramatically reduce homelessness.” That’s how the King County Regional Homelessness Authority begins its new five-year draft plan. That proposal was announced last month and is currently receiving...
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Ground broken for 334 units of new affordable housing at Redondo Heights

Photo: Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer; King County Executive Dow Constantine; MSC CEO Robin Corak; Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; and SRI President Len Brannen. Photo Credit: Mel Ponder Photography. More affordable housing is coming to Federal Way, as ground was broken on...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds

More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
EDMONDS, WA
arlnow.com

Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review

Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
ARLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts

Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
LYNNWOOD, WA
knkx.org

A Tacoma vintage shop takes its business into the metaverse

A Tacoma business owner is merging physical pop-ups and the metaverse to connect with customers. Richard Sjouwke, one of the brains behind the popular Tacoma Sunday Market and Lincoln District Food Walk, co-owns All-Star Vintage. The vintage clothing store closed its storefront last year when the lease ended. But now Sjouwke is opening the doors of "All-Star Vintage Metaverse."
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country

One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
SAMMAMISH, WA
KING 5

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
newsnationnow.com

Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south

(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

Whatever Happened to Hashtag and Stone Way Cafe?

If you’ve been a resident of Wallingford for more than a few years, you have likely stepped foot into or at least seen two very popular and beloved retail spots: Hashtag and Stone Way Café on the 3500 block on Stone Way. Both locations closed in 2020 and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle retirement community celebrating Black History month with Bingo

SEATTLE — The Lakeshore retirement community in south Seattle is celebrating Black History Month by fusing history and one of the communities favorite pastime games: bingo. Black History Bingo focuses on the many Black trailblazers and will test residents on their knowledge of some iconic historical figures. Sheila Flowers...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

