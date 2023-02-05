Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
1 killed, 2 injured after man driving forklift causes multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle
A woman was killed on Tuesday evening after a man on a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 8:20 a.m. Two men came to the property shortly after 8 a.m. and went inside a motorhome there. Shortly after, an argument started between the two suspects and a 33-year-old Arlington man, who was shot several times before the suspects fled in a silver 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion. A woman who was inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
Tacoma officers catch two armed robbery suspects after they tried to rob businesses
Tacoma officers caught and arrested two men who allegedly tried to rob businesses, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers went to an armed robbery of a business in the 8400 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma. Officers used surveillance videos to find a man in a parked car a few blocks away. The 33-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail for first-degree robbery, according to Tacoma officers. Later on Tuesday, at 3:38 p.m., officers went to a reported armed robbery of a business in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street in Tacoma.
Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance
[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
Transit alert: Mountlake Terrace freeway station closed, power out overnight Feb. 9
Sound Transit’s contractor plans to transfer from temporary power to permanent power at the Mountlake Terrace parking garage overnight Thursday, Feb. 9, causing power outages in the area. Outages will begin around 11 p.m. Feb. 9 and last until 5 a.m. Feb. 10, Sound Transit said. The MLT Freeway...
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
Two suspects on the loose after shooting in Arlington, 1 injured
ARLINGTON, Wash.—The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Arlington that left one man injured Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old victim has been transported to Providence Medical Center and the two suspected shooters have fled the scene and are outstanding, officers said. Police responded...
Woman arrested after fleeing deputies and trying to carjack 70-year-old man in Parkland
Pierce County deputies arrested a woman after she ran from deputies and tried to steal a 70-year-old man’s car in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
Where are the most car break-ins in Seattle?
Data shows Seattle recorded its lowest number of car break-ins in a decade last year, but the Seattle Police Department says the numbers aren’t telling the full story.
Warrants issued for women who were with suspected mail thief when he was killed in Port Orchard
Arrest warrants for Priscilla Scott and Anne Faalogo were issued as part of the investigation into the murder of Richard Taii in Port Orchard on Jan. 10, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.
Two single-family homes in Renton appear to have been robbed by the same people
Two single-family homes were robbed in Renton on Friday and Saturday and are believed to be by the same people, a report from the Renton Police Department said. On Feb. 3 at 8:04 p.m., officers were sent to Hoquiam Place Northeast for a home robbery. A video showed the two alleged burlers in the home. The first was described as a Black man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds, slim build, wearing a dark balaclava, black jacket, red underwear, and black pants.
Auburn police arrest man after shooting gun and threatening victim
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after firing a gun into the air, threatening a person and fleeing in a stolen car, according to the Auburn Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, victims reported a man driving a black Honda CRZ fired a semi-automatic pistol into the air in the 600 block of 7th Street Southeast. A person reported the man threatened him by saying, “I see you. I know where you live. I am coming back for you.” According to witnesses, the man then fired into the ground and left in the Honda.
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
Police: Man turns himself in after stabbing ex-girlfriend at Seattle restaurant
A man turned himself in to police after stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the neck, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 1:17 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a restaurant in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue in Seattle. When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice
Nara Chinese Restaurant, 15033 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, has been hit by violent robbers twice in the past few months. The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.
Thurston County Woman Who Died in Collision on State Route 507 Identified
The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol. Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer's car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.
Suspect arrested after man found dead in north Seattle parking lot
Police are investigating after a man was killed in north Seattle on Saturday morning.
