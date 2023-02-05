NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Detectives are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a juvenile in the Michoud area of New Orleans East over the weekend, leaving the victim in the hospital.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) in the 14600 block of Saigon Drive. When detectives arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The exact age of the victim was not disclosed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS where details regarding his condition were unknown.

According to police, 35-year-old Kaneisha Danielle Manuel is the one who reportedly pulled the trigger, firing a shot into the victim’s home and striking him. Manuel faces charges of aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault.

The incident is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, toll-free at 1-877-903-7867, or by clicking here .

