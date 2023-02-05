Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
'It's really disturbing': Semi found falling apart just one of thousands taken off the roads
Iowa troopers say this is one for the books, a tractor-trailer nearly in pieces. It was on the way from Omaha to Chicago when a trooper pulled it over near Des Moines. Troopers in Nebraska say it's not surprising. They took thousands of commercial trucks off the road last year.
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
iheart.com
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was "Nearly In Pieces"
(Altoona, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn't sure why the trailer was so damaged.
KCRG.com
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
KCCI.com
Ankeny fire briefly forces residents out of home
ANKENY, Iowa — A fire briefly forced people out of their home on Tuesday afternoon in Ankeny. The fire happened on Northwest Chapel Drive in a residential area between Faith Baptist Bible College and the Prairie Ridge area. No one was hurt in the fire. The residents are able...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Hunters Take More Deer This Year
(Radio Iowa) DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says hunters reported taking more deer this year. “We saw about 109-thousand-600 deer harvested across the state throughout all of our regular seasons, which represents about a seven percent increase to the harvest that we saw in the prior year,” Elliott says. That included 2,500 deer taken in the new January season that allowed hunters to use any leftover antlerless tags.
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County
(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
kiwaradio.com
Unclear Path For Law Requiring ‘Hands Free’ Cell Phone Use While Driving
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that would ban Iowa motorists from having a phone or electronic device in their hands while driving has cleared a key senate committee, but Speaker Pat Grassley says he hasn’t polled the 64 Republicans in the House about the concept. The bill...
Lansing Daily
Father of Missing Iowa Teen Jack Wilson Charged With Assault as Investigation Develops
The father of missing Iowa teen Jack Wilson was charged with assault on Thursday after a physical altercation with the teen’s mother and stepfather. The incident occurred moments after authorities announced they had found human remains where the 16-year-old disappeared. During a news conference on Thursday, authorities said the human remains found near Wolf Creek … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames
The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
KCRG.com
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
kicdam.com
Mallard woman Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Mallard woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week southwest of West Bend. A deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly before 6:30 Tuesday evening in the 5500 mile of 485th Street. Following an investigation,...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday evening, but it’s the change over to a wintry mix, then snow overnight into Thursday that could pose a concern, mainly for areas northwest of a line from southeastern Iowa through the Metro Quad Cities up to northwest Illinois.
Slushy snow to hit parts of Iowa by Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet […]
