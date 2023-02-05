ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Here’s Why ‘Wolf Pack’ is a New Chapter for Sarah Michelle Gellar

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture mainstay. As an actor, she’s been making interesting acting decisions for more than two decades. While Gellar has acted in a wide variety of projects, from movies to TV shows, she is far and away best known for her work in Buffy the Vampire Slayer . The cult-classic TV series ran from 1997 through 2003, earning her acclaim from critics and fans.

It has been years since Gellar acted in the supernatural genre . But now, with a brand-new series set to release on Paramount+ in the coming days, fans are preparing to see the veteran star back in action. In a recent interview, Gellar opened up about why she considers her new show, Wolf Pack , to be a brand-new chapter in her life.

What did Sarah Michelle Gellar say about her new show ‘Wolf Pack’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mq5a_0kcv0Jvy00
Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wolf Pack is based on a 2004 book by Canadian author Edo van Belkom. According to IMDb , the series tells the story of a group of teenagers who find their lives changed forever after a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. In addition to Gellar playing Kristen Ramsey, Wolf Pack features a cast full of stars such as Rodrigo Santoro and Armani Jackson.

For Gellar, the chance to act in Wolf Pack was a true return to form for her. As she recently told The Hollywood Reporter , “To come back, to get projects made, you have to pay homage to what you’re known for.” Gellar noted that “If I do things that speak to the fan base — which I think these will — and gather some new people along the way, maybe I branch out again. It’s not a next act for me, but it’s certainly a new chapter.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about creating safer set conditions for cast and crew members

Gellar also serves as an executive producer for Wolf Pack . This gave her a chance to help create safe, inclusive conditions for everyone from the cast to the crew. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar admitted she wants to continue the work she put in as a young actor. But at the time, she landed the label “difficult” for her desire to keep everyone safe and happy.

Her Buffy co-star Seth Green told THR Gellar tried to use her influence to ensure safe shooting conditions. “We were working crazy hours, and a lot of things that got pushed weren’t necessarily safe or under the best conditions,” Green explained. “Sarah was always the first one to say, ‘We agreed this was a 13-hour day and it’s hour 15 — we’ve got to wrap,’ or, ‘Hey, this shot doesn’t seem safe,’ when nobody else would stick up for the cast and crew. I saw her get called a b****, a diva, all these things that she’s not — just because she was taking the mantle of saying and doing the right thing.”

When can fans watch ‘Wolf Pack’?

Related

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Buffy Went Invisible So Sarah Michelle Gellar Could Get a Break After the Musical Episode

There’s a lot of buzz around Wolf Pack . This comes from fans who remember seeing Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and those who remember her best for her movies like Scooby-Doo . Fortunately, the show debuted on Paramount+ on January 26. All signs point to the new show becoming a big hit for Gellar and her castmates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jackie and Kelso Have a Son in ‘That ’90s Show,’ But the Timeline Doesn’t Make Sense

Hello Wisconsin! It’s official, a new generation of ’90s kids have made their way to Red and Kitty Forman’s basement. Netflix released the That ’70s Show spinoff called That ’90s Show on January 19, 2023. While OG fans were ecstatic to see Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Forman, and some of the original gang back on their screens, fans of That ’70s Show also have some questions about the timeline in That ’90s Show. One of the biggest questions is how Jackie and Kelso have a teenage son in the reboot.
WISCONSIN STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
OK! Magazine

New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.

Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

The Big Bang Theory Fans Aren't Convinced Young Sheldon Portrays The Same Sheldon

Whether he's claiming his "spot," incessantly knocking on the door of neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), or struggling to comprehend sarcasm, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is the main focus of "The Big Bang Theory." Over the course of the show's 12 seasons, Sheldon occasionally reflects on his Texas upbringing, providing some insight into his quirky personality. Viewers learn about how he began high school at the age of 9, was raised by an extremely devout Baptist mother, and often felt like an outsider, among both his peers and his family, with the exception of his beloved grandma, Meemaw (Annie Potts).
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

For Young Sheldon, the Time Has Come to Decide Whether or Not to Rewrite a Major Piece of Big Bang Theory History

Young Sheldon could be months, weeks, or even days out from a painful childhood memory first revealed on The Big Bang Theory. During Thursday’s episode, Sheldon’s twin sister Missy confronted George about sneaking around with next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. The episode also acknowledged that Missy is now 13 years old — which, according to Big Bang, is the age where Sheldon walks in on his father having sex with another woman. “I was 13 years old, and on spring break from college,” Sheldon told Penny during Season 10 of the mothership. “My mother was in bible study, I walked in the...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

274K+
Followers
127K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy