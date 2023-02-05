Lutheran wins big in BNC matchup with Byron

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders hosted the Byron Tigers Saturday night for a big matchup in the Big Northern.

Lutheran had no problem taking this one. They won 73-46.

The Crusaders are now 6-0 in conference play and 18-8 overall. They’ve won 38 consecutive Big Northern Conference games.

