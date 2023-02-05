ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

Lutheran wins big in BNC matchup with Byron

By Regan Holgate
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZgwP_0kcv0FP400

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders hosted the Byron Tigers Saturday night for a big matchup in the Big Northern.

Lutheran had no problem taking this one. They won 73-46.

The Crusaders are now 6-0 in conference play and 18-8 overall. They’ve won 38 consecutive Big Northern Conference games.

For highlights watch the media player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Lutheran improves to 7-0 in Big Northern with win at Stillman Valley

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran picked up a road win Tuesday night in Stillman Valley to remain undefeated in Big Northern Conference play. The Crusaders defeated the Cardinals 73-57. Lutheran improves to 19-8 overall and 7-0 in the BNC, one-half game ahead of Rockford Christian. Lutheran extends its conference winning streak to 39 straight games. […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Eisenhower’s stellar season ends just short of State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Huge crowds for basketball games are common this season at Guilford the way the Guilford varsity boys’ basketball team is playing. But the big crowd there Monday night was for an eighth-grade game. The Eisenhower Eagles hosted Barrington in a Sectional Championship game with a trip to state on the line. Eisenhower came […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, February 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Tuesday, February 7 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. BIG NORTHERN BOYSByron 56 North Boone 36Dixon 61 Rock Falls 50Rockford Lutheran 73 Stillman Valley 57Rockford Christian 47 Winnebago 39Genoa-Kingston 50 Richmond-Burton 45 BIG NORTHERN BOYS STANDINGSRockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pierson’s 31 points lift Belvidere past Woodstock

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A couple weeks ago Belvidere sophomore Emma Pierson set a school record by scoring 40 points in a game. She hasn’t cooled off. She has had a string of 30-point games since then. Then continued Monday night when she scored 31 points leading Belvidere to a 46-40 non-conference win against Woodstock. The win […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WGN News

Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1st, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
WHITEWATER, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford mentoring program in need of volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Promise scholarship program is adding a program to help mentor students, and volunteers are needed. Rockford Promise has been providing full-tuition scholarships to graduates of the Rockford Public School District, but its one-on-one mentorships have now grown into mentoring “circles,” to provide a “safe space” for students to voice […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago factory goes up in flames

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021 the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
ILLINOIS STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport Middle School puts on first musical in school history

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport middle school is making history and showing its appreciation for the arts by putting on its first musical. “I am Moana of Motunui. You will board upon by boat, sail across the sea and restore the heart of tafiti,” said Alliyah Williams who plays Moana.
FREEPORT, IL
Q985

Rockton Has an Ice Rink That is Open and It’s Stunning!

Rockton Illinois has a "hidden gem" for hockey fans and ice skaters alike, an ice rink that is absolutely stunning. Rockton Ice Rink. Thanks to community helpers and volunteers in the Rockton area, the outdoor Rockton Ice Rink is officially open. With the weather the way it's been, looks like we should have some nice ice for quite a while!
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gas prices fall after weeks of increases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices have dropped in the past week in the stateline after weeks of increases at the pump. The average price of gas fell almost seven cents, bringing it to $3.54 per gallon in Rockford. The cheapest station was selling gas for $3.29, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere might be getting a new dispensary

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new marijuana dispensary might be coming to the stateline. The Belvidere City Council will be discussing the matter at Monday’s meeting. They city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the application from “Heartland Leaf” last month. The 43-acre overall development would be located on Crystal Parkway near the I-90 exit.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy