Lutheran wins big in BNC matchup with Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders hosted the Byron Tigers Saturday night for a big matchup in the Big Northern.
Lutheran had no problem taking this one. They won 73-46.
The Crusaders are now 6-0 in conference play and 18-8 overall. They’ve won 38 consecutive Big Northern Conference games.
For highlights watch the media player above.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0