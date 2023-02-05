ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

SP Plus hosts community forum to discuss downtown parking in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can speak their minds at a community forum to discuss downtown parking on Wednesday. The forum is meant to gather input from neighbors and businesses to identify any concerns about parking in downtown. SP plus, a parking management and consulting company hired by the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala to host Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center. The event will showcase nonprofit agencies that provide a variety of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Black History Month Celebration in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala city leaders honored Black History month in Ocala Monday morning. Guest speakers included Marion County Sheriff’s Captain, Fred Chisholm, Forest High School principal, Bernard Rembert, and an Ocala Fiber Optic executive. The event is meant to highlight African-American contributions. About 200 people filled the new...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved. The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed. It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services. A new date has not been set up.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious

For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Royal historian and activist Beverly Steele to speak to group in The Villages

The community of Royal is located just a few miles northwest of Wildwood. It is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities, but very few people know about its history. Beverly Steele was raised in Royal and loves to talk about its history. Why is it called “Royal”, anyway? You will learn the answer to this question and much more about the long history of the area when Steele speaks to The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
THE VILLAGES, FL
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”

Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Mega Job Fair comes to College of Central Florida on February 23

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Mega Job Fair in Ocala on Thursday, February 23 for individuals who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Balloon festival soars despite windy weather

About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy