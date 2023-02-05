Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Related
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The stands were packed at the Black Stallion Reading Project in the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how students and teachers were impacted by this reading.
WCJB
SP Plus hosts community forum to discuss downtown parking in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can speak their minds at a community forum to discuss downtown parking on Wednesday. The forum is meant to gather input from neighbors and businesses to identify any concerns about parking in downtown. SP plus, a parking management and consulting company hired by the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center. The event will showcase nonprofit agencies that provide a variety of...
WCJB
Black History Month Celebration in Ocala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala city leaders honored Black History month in Ocala Monday morning. Guest speakers included Marion County Sheriff’s Captain, Fred Chisholm, Forest High School principal, Bernard Rembert, and an Ocala Fiber Optic executive. The event is meant to highlight African-American contributions. About 200 people filled the new...
WCJB
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
WCJB
Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved. The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed. It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services. A new date has not been set up.
WCJB
Mary Sue Rich Community Center holds Black History Month event celebrating unsung heroes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Ocala officials invite residents to celebrate unsung heroes during Black History Month. At this event, residents can reflect on contributions the African American community made throughout Marion County and the U.S. The event will take place at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at...
ocala-news.com
Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
Independent Florida Alligator
Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious
For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
WCJB
Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday. They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.
WCJB
Florida TaxWatch awards seven individual and team winners from the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida TaxWatch will present seven awards to individual and team winners from the University of Florida on Tuesday. This follows the recent announcement of all 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners. During the event, FTW and UF leadership will recognize the hard work and dedication of...
WCJB
Alachua County Commission sets course for parks and conservation over the next decade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission approved two master plans for how the county will replenish its parks and conserve land over the next decade. The county heard two plans today, the first about the development of parks in the county. Over the next 10 years, the County...
villages-news.com
Royal historian and activist Beverly Steele to speak to group in The Villages
The community of Royal is located just a few miles northwest of Wildwood. It is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities, but very few people know about its history. Beverly Steele was raised in Royal and loves to talk about its history. Why is it called “Royal”, anyway? You will learn the answer to this question and much more about the long history of the area when Steele speaks to The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Bobette Allen is creating a loving space for children in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - “My babies are my life. There my love. They are my everything. If it wasn’t for them, oh my god I don’t know where I would be today”. It is that raw emotion and love that led Bobette Allen, or Mrs. Bobbie, to start Little Jem Stones Academy.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
WCJB
Marion County teacher in the running for Florida’s teacher of the year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County educator is in the running to be Florida’s teacher of the year. Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion County. Bigelow earned a Golden Apple when she was named Marion County’s 2023 teacher of the year...
ocala-news.com
Mega Job Fair comes to College of Central Florida on February 23
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Mega Job Fair in Ocala on Thursday, February 23 for individuals who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
Villages Daily Sun
Balloon festival soars despite windy weather
About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
Comments / 0