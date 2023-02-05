COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will apply for $1 million in federal funds to explore Amtrak expansion in the state, the Ohio Rail Development Commission announced Wednesday. The federal dollars would go toward studying how two potential new rail corridors tied to Cleveland and Cincinnati — which already have Amtrak service to other states — could work and benefit Ohioans. One corridor would be through Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit; the other would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO