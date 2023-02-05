Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
WVNews
Carthage QB, Cuero LB lead Texas 4A all-state football team
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks are the players of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team. Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading Carthage...
WVNews
Ohio to seek $1M in federal funds to study Amtrak expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will apply for $1 million in federal funds to explore Amtrak expansion in the state, the Ohio Rail Development Commission announced Wednesday. The federal dollars would go toward studying how two potential new rail corridors tied to Cleveland and Cincinnati — which already have Amtrak service to other states — could work and benefit Ohioans. One corridor would be through Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit; the other would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.
WVNews
8 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported eight more COVID deaths Wednesday, pushing the total to 7,885. There were 729 active cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVNews
Barbour (West Virginia) commissioners seek prosecutor applicants
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour commissioners on Wednesday issued a news release saying it is seeking applications from registered Republican West Virginia attorneys to serve as county prosecutor. Current prosecutor Thomas Hoxie becomes a circuit judge Feb. 24, when he takes the oath of office.
WVNews
Antero Investment Jumpstarts Scholarship for Women Pursuing STEM, Energy-Related Fields in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new scholarship supporting the advancement of women’s professional careers in the energy sector was established with the support of an initial $7,500 donation from Antero Resources, the company announced Wednesday. In December, the Women’s Energy Network West Virginia Chapter announced the scholarship...
WVNews
Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. JobsOhio posted details of...
WVNews
Guests discuss Senate tax plan on latest West Virginia Legislature This Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The latest episode of WV News’ webcast program West Virginia Legislature This Week was recorded Wednesday just after Republicans in the West Virginia Senate unveiled their long-awaited tax reform proposal. Guests — who included Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, West Virginia Manufacturers Association President...
WVNews
West Virginia’s $1 billion surplus sparks pitched tax battle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Republican Senate leaders have answered the call to dramatically slash the state income tax by proposing to shave 15% off the rate at a cost of about $600 million, or more than half the state's budget surplus. GOP senators described the plan as...
WVNews
EXPLAINER: Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment
A day after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night in East Palestine,...
WVNews
Former college student pleads guilty to deadly sword attack
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former University of Connecticut student pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 — one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states that ended with his capture in Maryland.
WVNews
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in...
WVNews
West Virginia Senate passes competing tax cut plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the 2023 legislative session halfway complete, members of the West Virginia Senate passed their counterproposal Wednesday to the tax cut plan presented by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House of Delegates early in the session. The state Senate passed a committee substitute for...
WVNews
West Virginia Senate releases its tax plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that it predicts would benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice: 'Really good points' in Senate's tax relief plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday morning that he generally approves of the state Senate’s proposed tax relief plan, although he didn’t dive too deeply into details about what specifically he likes. The proposal, also announced Wednesday morning, is set to...
Comments / 0