ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Carthage QB, Cuero LB lead Texas 4A all-state football team

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks are the players of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team. Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading Carthage...
CARTHAGE, TX
WVNews

Ohio to seek $1M in federal funds to study Amtrak expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will apply for $1 million in federal funds to explore Amtrak expansion in the state, the Ohio Rail Development Commission announced Wednesday. The federal dollars would go toward studying how two potential new rail corridors tied to Cleveland and Cincinnati — which already have Amtrak service to other states — could work and benefit Ohioans. One corridor would be through Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit; the other would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Barbour (West Virginia) commissioners seek prosecutor applicants

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour commissioners on Wednesday issued a news release saying it is seeking applications from registered Republican West Virginia attorneys to serve as county prosecutor. Current prosecutor Thomas Hoxie becomes a circuit judge Feb. 24, when he takes the oath of office.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Antero Investment Jumpstarts Scholarship for Women Pursuing STEM, Energy-Related Fields in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new scholarship supporting the advancement of women’s professional careers in the energy sector was established with the support of an initial $7,500 donation from Antero Resources, the company announced Wednesday. In December, the Women’s Energy Network West Virginia Chapter announced the scholarship...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. JobsOhio posted details of...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Guests discuss Senate tax plan on latest West Virginia Legislature This Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The latest episode of WV News’ webcast program West Virginia Legislature This Week was recorded Wednesday just after Republicans in the West Virginia Senate unveiled their long-awaited tax reform proposal. Guests — who included Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, West Virginia Manufacturers Association President...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia’s $1 billion surplus sparks pitched tax battle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Republican Senate leaders have answered the call to dramatically slash the state income tax by proposing to shave 15% off the rate at a cost of about $600 million, or more than half the state's budget surplus. GOP senators described the plan as...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

EXPLAINER: Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment

A day after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night in East Palestine,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WVNews

Former college student pleads guilty to deadly sword attack

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former University of Connecticut student pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 — one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states that ended with his capture in Maryland.
NEWTOWN, CT
WVNews

Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial

Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Senate passes competing tax cut plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the 2023 legislative session halfway complete, members of the West Virginia Senate passed their counterproposal Wednesday to the tax cut plan presented by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House of Delegates early in the session. The state Senate passed a committee substitute for...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Senate releases its tax plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that it predicts would benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy