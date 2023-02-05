Read full article on original website
WITN
Family speaks out after Pitt County deputy shoots dog; sheriffs office responds
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is distraught after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed her dog in her front yard. Teshia Sykes says she yelled at two Pitt County deputies in her yard to not shoot her dog, Simba, who the Pitt County Sheriff’s office says was attacking a deputy’s K9.
Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
WITN
Two arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office...
wcti12.com
Kinston teen charged with firing shots at a home
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man after they said he fired shots at a home on West Road. It happened Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block. Officers found shell casings and damage to the home. After...
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant
WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
wcti12.com
One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
Nash County argument leads to shooting, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
The Nash County sheriff's office said an argument between two people who knew each escalated into gunfire, leaving one dead and the other injured.
WITN
Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies
A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a grandmother and charged her with murder in...
WITN
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Nash County said they are still trying to determine a motive in the beating death of an 8-year-old girl whose grandmother has been charged with the murder. Deputies say that shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, they were alerted that a child was taken...
Nash County grandmother charged with murder of 8-year-old granddaughter
A Nash County grandmother has been charged with murder in the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter late Tuesday evening.
Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
Man facing burglary, larceny charges after breaking into home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he broke into a home while a couple slept. Deputies got a call last Saturday just before 4 a.m. to a home on Joseph Place for a burglary. The homeowners said they were asleep and awoke to someone […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and stood over a couple in bed with knives in his hands. Juan Mancera, Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony larceny. Pitt County deputies say just before 4:00 a.m....
WRAL
17-year-old charged with attempted murder after NC shooting
LA GRANGE, N.C. — A 17-year-old is in custody following the Feb. 3 shooting of a man in La Grange. The teenager was taken into custody Monday at a home on College Street in Kinston following the Feb. 3 shooting of a 20-year-old man on Cypress Grove Drive. According...
cbs17
No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at Rocky Mount motel
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel. The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police also said...
17-year-old arrested in La Grange shooting, second suspect wanted
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Monday night in connection to a La Grange shooting that happened Friday night, according to a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office press release. The juvenile was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of College Street in Kinston. The suspect is being placed in a juvenile […]
WITN
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at North Carolina motel, police say
A shooting at the Executive Inn on Sunday night left one man dead and another injured.
