Pitt County, NC

WNCT

Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Two arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies

Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office...
NASH COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen charged with firing shots at a home

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man after they said he fired shots at a home on West Road. It happened Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block. Officers found shell casings and damage to the home. After...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant

WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
WHITAKERS, NC
wcti12.com

One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies

A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a grandmother and charged her with murder in...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man facing burglary, larceny charges after breaking into home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he broke into a home while a couple slept. Deputies got a call last Saturday just before 4 a.m. to a home on Joseph Place for a burglary. The homeowners said they were asleep and awoke to someone […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

17-year-old charged with attempted murder after NC shooting

LA GRANGE, N.C. — A 17-year-old is in custody following the Feb. 3 shooting of a man in La Grange. The teenager was taken into custody Monday at a home on College Street in Kinston following the Feb. 3 shooting of a 20-year-old man on Cypress Grove Drive. According...
LA GRANGE, NC
cbs17

No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at Rocky Mount motel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel. The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police also said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

17-year-old arrested in La Grange shooting, second suspect wanted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Monday night in connection to a La Grange shooting that happened Friday night, according to a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office press release. The juvenile was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of College Street in Kinston. The suspect is being placed in a juvenile […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WITN

Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
NASH COUNTY, NC
