KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.

KINSTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO