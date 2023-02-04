ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M wins huge upset victory, dominating Southern

By SAM Quick
 3 days ago

Alabama A&M upset one of the top SWAC teams in commanding fashion, beating Southern by a score of 82-61 on Saturday evening. They went into halftime with a 42-21 lead and were able to hold off the Jags for the final 20 minutes.

Messiah Thompson led the way for Alabama A&M, putting up 20 points. Thompson was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Bulldogs. The team shot 62% from the field while scoring 1.21 points per possession. That offensive output included 9-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc and 11-of-16 shooting on free throws.

Southern’s offense was led by Bryson Etienne, who scored 16 points. The Jags went 20-of-47 from the field in this one, including 5-of-20 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.89 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on February 7. Alabama A&M takes on Grambling State, while Southern has a shot to rebound against a struggling Alabama State squad. The Bulldogs will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Jags will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Alabama A&M wins huge upset victory, dominating Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

