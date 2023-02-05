ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran broadcaster Alan Jones sells lavish New South Wales farm for $12.8million

By Jimmy Briggs For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Former 2GB radio presenter Alan Jones has sold his lavish Southern Highlands farm property in rural New South Wales for just over $12.8million.

The veteran presenter, 81, sold the grand estate to Sydney builder Blake Cottle, of FDC Construction, and his wife Justine.

Jones purchased the farm in 2003 for $2.6m and has spent the past two decades giving it a grand makeover.

He first listed the farm on the market early last year at $17.5m and relisted it at $16million in October when he could not secure a buyer.

The Fitzroy Falls farm is particularly attractive to industry buyers as it comes with a grand 25-room homestead and state-of-the art equestrian facilities.

Other features include a caretakers cottage, landscaped gardens, an ornamental lake and a tennis court.

Jones named the farm Elizabeth Farm and Charlieville, in honour of his parents.

Last year, Jones called on Australians on welfare payments to step up and work as employers struggle to find staff to fill key positions.

The broadcaster spoke about staffing shortages during his nightly program on the digital streaming service ADH TV.

'Wherever I turn I'm confronted by businesses large and small throwing their arms up in the air and arguing they can't get staff,' Jones said.

He asserted in the video the labour shortage had become a 'consequence' of the 'necessary closure of our borders' during the Covid pandemic.

Jones lives in a luxury apartment in East Circular Quay, overlooking Sydney Harbour.

