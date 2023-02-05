Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Saint Louis Outlasts URI Late In A10 Battle Tuesday
Rhode Island stayed with first-place Saint Louis all game long, but the Billikens just held URI off, 76-71, Tuesday night. With Saint Louis (16-8, 8-3 A-10) leading 69-61 with 4:09 remaining, the Rams began to chip away. Malik Martin had a layup, blocked a shot to force a shot violation and then banked a 3-pointer to get Rhody within three points at 69-66 with just over two minutes to go. The teams traded baskets, but Rhode Island (8-15, 4-7 A-10) managed to tie the score at 71-71 on a pair of Ishmael Leggett free throws.
ABC6.com
Preparations for ‘historic’ Army-Navy game underway in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island leaders outlined plans Monday for Providence to serve as a hub for those travelling to the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium. The Rhode Island Convention Center will host at least 3,000 Navy Midshipmen overnight. Barrack-style bedding is expected. “We’ll have people from...
ABC6.com
Memorial scholarship established in memory of East Greenwich high school athlete
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — One year after 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti was killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver, a scholarship was created to honor her memory. Passaretti was driving home on New Year’s Eve last year when her car was hit and she was pronounced dead....
ABC6.com
Providence names top 3 finalists for police chief
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced Tuesday the top three finalists for the next police chief for the capital city. Smiley said the three candidates: Maj. Kevin Lanni, Maj. David Lapatin, and Acting Chief Oscar Perez will appear at a public forum Wednesday. “I want to...
ABC6.com
Trinity Repertory Company’s founding artistic director dies at 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Trinity Repertory Company’s founding artistic director has died, the company announced Monday. Adrian Hall died Saturday at his home in Van, Texas. He was 95. According to Trinity Rep, Hall — who was a New York-based director originally from Texas — led the company...
ABC6.com
New emergency shelter officially opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To continue combating the housing crisis in Rhode Island, a new emergency shelter officially opened in Providence Monday. A 40-person homeless facility at 662 Hartford Ave., near the DelSesto Middle School, started accepting couples looking for shelter over the weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures.
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School announces distance learning all week due to weather damages
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The superintendent of Pawtucket schools said Winters Elementary School will have a distance learning for the rest of this week. According to superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, the cleanup process with Gilbane Building Company is still underway. School officials said a coil failure caused a pipe...
ABC6.com
Fire at Brockton hospital forces some evacuations
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Brockton hospital’s electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said. “We are removing some critically ill and injured patients” out of Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital...
ABC6.com
Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School to remain closed because of arctic blast damage
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An elementary school in Pawtucket remains closed Tuesday because of arctic blast damage from over the weekend. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi, who’s the acting superintendent, said that Henry J. Winters Elementary School students will remain distance learning Tuesday, as the district continues to determine the “extent of damage caused by a heating coil failure over the weekend.”
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced the launch of their new body-worn camera program on Monday. According to the department, after an extensive pilot program with Axon Inc., they purchased 102 body-worn cameras. The department said the cameras will be issued to all frontline patrol officers,...
ABC6.com
Burrillville police identify woman found dead in pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville police on Tuesday identified the woman who was found dead in a pond over the weekend. Police said Jane Finkelstein’s body was recovered Sunday from Little Round Top Pond — a fishing and hiking site near Brook Road in the Harrisville section of Burrillville.
ABC6.com
East Greenwich science teacher accused of ‘inappropriate behavior’ put on paid leave
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich middle school teacher is accused of “inappropriate behavior.”. Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca said Tuesday Adam Scott, a science teacher at Cole Middle School, was placed on paid leave. Ricca said he administration received reports that alleged Scott of engaging in...
ABC6.com
Woman shot, killed by Easton police after wellness check identified
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the woman who was shot and killed by Easton police over the weekend. The shooting happened just before noon Sunday on Spooner Street. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said police received call from an Ashland resident requesting...
ABC6.com
Berkley Fire Rescue share prevention tips for National Burn Awareness Week
BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Chief Scott Fournier and Berkley Fire Rescue offered some safety tips as a part of National Burn Awareness Week. The campaign began this year on Monday and is organized by the American Burn Association to serves as an opportunity to share ways to prevent burns.
ABC6.com
Man charged in deadly Taunton crash indicted on drug, firearms charges
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the man connected to a fatal crash from last November has been indicted on new charges. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was charged with second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide and was indicted on drug...
ABC6.com
Johnston police look to identify woman captured on video stealing packages from home
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Johnston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was captured on video stealing packages from someone’s doorstep last month. Police said that on Jan. 13, a Spring Hill Drive resident told them that delivered packages were stolen from...
ABC6.com
Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
ABC6.com
Wanted man arrested for trafficking cocaine after traffic stop
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Police Department said they arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine on Saturday. According to officers, 20-year-old Julius Andrade tried to walk away from a traffic stop after police saw his expired inspection sticker. Police conducted a search following Andrade’s attempt...
