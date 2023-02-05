ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Saint Louis Outlasts URI Late In A10 Battle Tuesday

Rhode Island stayed with first-place Saint Louis all game long, but the Billikens just held URI off, 76-71, Tuesday night. With Saint Louis (16-8, 8-3 A-10) leading 69-61 with 4:09 remaining, the Rams began to chip away. Malik Martin had a layup, blocked a shot to force a shot violation and then banked a 3-pointer to get Rhody within three points at 69-66 with just over two minutes to go. The teams traded baskets, but Rhode Island (8-15, 4-7 A-10) managed to tie the score at 71-71 on a pair of Ishmael Leggett free throws.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Preparations for ‘historic’ Army-Navy game underway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island leaders outlined plans Monday for Providence to serve as a hub for those travelling to the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium. The Rhode Island Convention Center will host at least 3,000 Navy Midshipmen overnight. Barrack-style bedding is expected. “We’ll have people from...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence names top 3 finalists for police chief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced Tuesday the top three finalists for the next police chief for the capital city. Smiley said the three candidates: Maj. Kevin Lanni, Maj. David Lapatin, and Acting Chief Oscar Perez will appear at a public forum Wednesday. “I want to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Trinity Repertory Company’s founding artistic director dies at 95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Trinity Repertory Company’s founding artistic director has died, the company announced Monday. Adrian Hall died Saturday at his home in Van, Texas. He was 95. According to Trinity Rep, Hall — who was a New York-based director originally from Texas — led the company...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New emergency shelter officially opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To continue combating the housing crisis in Rhode Island, a new emergency shelter officially opened in Providence Monday. A 40-person homeless facility at 662 Hartford Ave., near the DelSesto Middle School, started accepting couples looking for shelter over the weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire at Brockton hospital forces some evacuations

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Brockton hospital’s electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said. “We are removing some critically ill and injured patients” out of Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Winters Elementary School to remain closed because of arctic blast damage

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An elementary school in Pawtucket remains closed Tuesday because of arctic blast damage from over the weekend. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi, who’s the acting superintendent, said that Henry J. Winters Elementary School students will remain distance learning Tuesday, as the district continues to determine the “extent of damage caused by a heating coil failure over the weekend.”
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick Police Department announces body-worn camera program

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced the launch of their new body-worn camera program on Monday. According to the department, after an extensive pilot program with Axon Inc., they purchased 102 body-worn cameras. The department said the cameras will be issued to all frontline patrol officers,...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Burrillville police identify woman found dead in pond

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville police on Tuesday identified the woman who was found dead in a pond over the weekend. Police said Jane Finkelstein’s body was recovered Sunday from Little Round Top Pond — a fishing and hiking site near Brook Road in the Harrisville section of Burrillville.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Woman shot, killed by Easton police after wellness check identified

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the woman who was shot and killed by Easton police over the weekend. The shooting happened just before noon Sunday on Spooner Street. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said police received call from an Ashland resident requesting...
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man charged in deadly Taunton crash indicted on drug, firearms charges

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the man connected to a fatal crash from last November has been indicted on new charges. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was charged with second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide and was indicted on drug...
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Wanted man arrested for trafficking cocaine after traffic stop

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Police Department said they arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine on Saturday. According to officers, 20-year-old Julius Andrade tried to walk away from a traffic stop after police saw his expired inspection sticker. Police conducted a search following Andrade’s attempt...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy