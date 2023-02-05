Rhode Island stayed with first-place Saint Louis all game long, but the Billikens just held URI off, 76-71, Tuesday night. With Saint Louis (16-8, 8-3 A-10) leading 69-61 with 4:09 remaining, the Rams began to chip away. Malik Martin had a layup, blocked a shot to force a shot violation and then banked a 3-pointer to get Rhody within three points at 69-66 with just over two minutes to go. The teams traded baskets, but Rhode Island (8-15, 4-7 A-10) managed to tie the score at 71-71 on a pair of Ishmael Leggett free throws.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO