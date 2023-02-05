ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

bocopreps.com

Girls basketball: Lightning strike down the Impalas

BROOMFIELD — When Legacy girls basketball began the 2023 portion of its slate, the Lightning knew they had some ground to make up following a rough December. After a loss to Broomfield on Jan. 21 — the last of a three-game skid — something clicked. They’ve been on the warpath ever since. On Tuesday night on their home court, the Lightning enjoyed their seventh straight victory with a 48-35 decision over visiting Poudre.
BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7

Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
Girls basketball: Lyons’ six-game win streak snapped

LYONS — Despite the seemingly lopsided result Monday night, the veteran lineup of the Lyons girls basketball team showed they have more left in the tank. Visiting SkyView Academy eventually proved too much to handle for the Lions, who just couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome a 24-8 halftime deficit in what turned into a 46-32 final.
