Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
WTKR
Bryant capping off legacy at Norfolk State
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant's entire path so far has led him back to one place- Norfolk. From childhood to college, the Mermaid City has been his home, but it hasn't always been easy. "You've got to be tough," Bryant said. "You can't be [a] punk growing up in Norfolk,...
Parker Claxton wins Men’s Golf Thomas Sharkey Indy Collegiate
Parker Claxton won medalist honors, and five Eagles finished in the top-25 at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, which concluded Tuesday at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course. Claxton, playing in his second collegiate tournament, fired 69-66 in Sunday’s first two rounds to open four-shot lead heading into the final...
Class 3A Basketball blog: No. 2 Johnson boys defeat No. 6 Beach; rematch in region tourney likely
Second-ranked Johnson’s 76-50 victory against No. 6 Beach (20-3, 11-1) on Friday avenged the Atomsmashers’ 64-57 loss to...
WJCL
Windsor Forest celebrates pair of football signings
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Windsor Forest High School celebrated a pair of football signings in between the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday. It was also senior night for the Knights. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
GA Southern adds 3 football coaches
STATESBORO (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has added three football coaches over a two-week period from Jan. 13 to Jan 25. The first coach is a familiar face to Eagles fans, BJ Johnson. He returns as the wide receivers coach. During his career in Statesboro, from 2013 to 2016, he caught 93 balls for over 1,300 […]
BHSBB: Johnson new No. 1 in AAA after Beach victory
SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Johnson boys’ basketball team reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in Class AAA, according to the official GHSA rankings. Johnson has been on a tear lately. The Atom Smashers have won six straight contest, all double digits victories. The closest game during the stretch was a 26-point blowout of then-No. 1 Beach […]
WAVY News 10
Petition to reinstate Churchland HS athletic director gains traction
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A petition calling for the reinstatement of Mike Whittington as the Churchland High School athletic director has racked up close to 1,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon. Whittington was removed from the athletic director position after an assistant coach impersonated a JV player and suited...
WJCL
High School Basketball Highlights and Scores for Feb. 7
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School basketball highlights and final scores for Tuesday February 7.
Flau’jae Johnson making second appearance on American’s Got Talent
(WSAV) – Monday evening, Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson will make her second appearance on America’s Got Talent. Johnson currently plays basketball for Louisiana State University (LSU), but many people in Savannah remember when she started playing the sport at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. The talented guard blossomed over the years and caught […]
Aletheia Heath Johnson
Aletheia Heath Johnson, 93, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home in Heathrow, Florida. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Valder and Clydia (Roberts) Heath, and grew up on a farm with her brother and three sisters. She graduated from Bulloch County...
NSU Spartan Legion named top HBCU band for HBCU Buzz
Norfolk State University's marching band, Spartan Legion, has been named the top HBCU band across the country.
Battle of the Bands caps big year for NSU's Spartan Legion marching band
Norfolk State's Spartan Legion is one of six college marching bands invited to perform in the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands on Saturday, February 4, in Atlanta.
Ellen Diane (Rawls) Hodge
Ellen Rawls Hodge was born on April 11, 1947 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late George (Buddy) and Rosa Lee Rawls. She was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia but lived her latter years in Clermont, Florida. On January 31, 2023, God called her from labor to reward. “Servant of God well done, rest from thy love employ the battled fought, the victory won, enter thy master’s joy.” Ellen was greatly loved by so many and will be missed.
Bradley Lavone Anderson
Mr. Bradley Lavone Anderson, age 52, was mercifully taken home by the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Brad had a long struggle with pain resulting from a past injury and then from AML Leukemia. The Statesboro native was a 1990 graduate of Statesboro High School.
Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III
Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III, age 53, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, February 2nd 2023 after 13 years of sobriety. He was born on February 2nd, 1969 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Bernard Joseph Oliver, Jr. and Mrs. Sarah Lucille Bolan Williams. Joey was preceded in death by his sister, Sherri Oliver.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Carolyn Patricia “Pat” (Gay) Foss
Carolyn Patricia “Pat” Foss, age 75, passed away early Tuesday February 7, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. She was a native and longtime resident of Statesboro and moved to Townsend, Georgia over twenty years ago. She worked for many years in the family business, Try-Me Ext.,Co., Inc.
Carl Martin Sellers, Jr.
Carl, beloved husband father and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a lingering illness. He was born in Knoxville Tennessee on September 6, 1946. He is preceded in death by his father Carl M. Sellers, Sr. and by his mother Edith Smith Sellers, and his brother, Gary F. Sellers.
Jeremy “Shane” Yates
Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Management from Augusta Technical College in 2002. He...
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras
Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the university will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
