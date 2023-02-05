Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
KELOLAND TV
No injuries reported after plane crash in Yankton County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says there are no injuries reported after a plane was found upside down on Lake Marindahl. The sheriff’s office says they were called to Lake Marindahl Saturday for a possible plane crash. On scene, authorities found the pilot and a plane that was upside down on the frozen lake. Authorities say the pilot was making a non-stop emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow which caused the plane to flip over on its top.
more955.com
City of Mitchell snow removal update – February 7th
Starting Tuesday and over the course of the next week the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. One crew will work between Minnesota and Main and between Havens and Norway. A second crew will be working between Hanson and Havens and between Sanborn and Ohlman. Please have all cars removed from these streets. Any questions please call 605-995-8465. This schedule is subject to change.
mitchellnow.com
Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon fatal crash
The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of raping two girls over several years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
Comments / 0