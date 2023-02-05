Starting Tuesday and over the course of the next week the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. One crew will work between Minnesota and Main and between Havens and Norway. A second crew will be working between Hanson and Havens and between Sanborn and Ohlman. Please have all cars removed from these streets. Any questions please call 605-995-8465. This schedule is subject to change.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO