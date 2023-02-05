ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

bocopreps.com

BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7

Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
BROOMFIELD, CO
bocopreps.com

Girls basketball: Lyons’ six-game win streak snapped

LYONS — Despite the seemingly lopsided result Monday night, the veteran lineup of the Lyons girls basketball team showed they have more left in the tank. Visiting SkyView Academy eventually proved too much to handle for the Lions, who just couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome a 24-8 halftime deficit in what turned into a 46-32 final.
LYONS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

ARWC River Report: Arkansas Basin drought lessens but snowpack remains low

January was the coldest month since 1988 in Denver, bringing winter storms that produced above-average snowpack for the state, but snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin remains below average at 81% of median. As reported by the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost half of...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
University of Denver Clarion

Homelessness in Denver: Gentrification or Cannabis

With Denver’s massive population growth since Colorado’s decision to legalize cannabis, a housing crisis has arisen. Though many may believe that the homeless population in Denver are mostly individuals from out of state, a new report shows that this is untrue. This common misconception stems from the belief...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Beloved cyclist's bike stolen

The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports. Artists chosen to install new art at Denver airport. Three artists were selected to create new art installations for the Denver International Airport. Club Q hero...
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting

The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stolen catalytic converters found in Denver scrapyard

Catalytic converters, theft targets due to their valuable metals, are rarely found after being stolen from vehicles. In January, investigators found three of them, stolen in October, in a local scrap yard. On Oct. 7, three catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota Tacoma trucks at Eco Shield Pest Solutions, located...
DENVER, CO

