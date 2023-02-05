ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Henderson man sentenced to 65 months in prison for role in meth trafficking conspiracy

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9uk2_0kcuyNra00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson man was sentenced to over 60 months in prison for his role in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brian Scarborough, 47, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Scarborough conspired with others, including Miriam Elizabeth Suarez-Contreras, who was an organizer of the criminal conspiracy, from an unknown date to April 17, 2019.

As part of the conspiracy, Suarez-Contreras would receive orders over the phone while she was living in California and dispatch different drug couriers to deliver meth in Las Vegas, according to court documents.

On April 3, 2019, the FBI searched Scarborough’s hotel room after he order meth from Suarez-Contreras, and found about 130 grams of meth and a 9mm handgun, court documents said.

Scarborough was the ninth defendant to plead guilty for his role in the large-scale conspiracy to distribute meth in Las Vegas. He was sentenced to 65 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

North Las Vegas judge sets $300K bail for actor Nathan Chasing Horse accused of grooming, raping young girls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor Nathan Chasing Horse, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple indigenous women, some when they were underage girls, had his bail set at $300,000 by a North Las Vegas judge on Wednesday. Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles asked in a morning court hearing that Chasing Horse, who […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities. Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dead after stabbing at North Las Vegas Walmart

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was hospitalized and later died after a stabbing at a North Las Vegas Walmart store Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police said they received a report of an fight around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 7 at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy