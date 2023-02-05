Henderson man sentenced to 65 months in prison for role in meth trafficking conspiracy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson man was sentenced to over 60 months in prison for his role in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brian Scarborough, 47, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Scarborough conspired with others, including Miriam Elizabeth Suarez-Contreras, who was an organizer of the criminal conspiracy, from an unknown date to April 17, 2019.

As part of the conspiracy, Suarez-Contreras would receive orders over the phone while she was living in California and dispatch different drug couriers to deliver meth in Las Vegas, according to court documents.

On April 3, 2019, the FBI searched Scarborough’s hotel room after he order meth from Suarez-Contreras, and found about 130 grams of meth and a 9mm handgun, court documents said.

Scarborough was the ninth defendant to plead guilty for his role in the large-scale conspiracy to distribute meth in Las Vegas. He was sentenced to 65 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

