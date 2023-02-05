Read full article on original website
City of Mitchell snow removal update – February 7th
Starting Tuesday and over the course of the next week the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. One crew will work between Minnesota and Main and between Havens and Norway. A second crew will be working between Hanson and Havens and between Sanborn and Ohlman. Please have all cars removed from these streets. Any questions please call 605-995-8465. This schedule is subject to change.
Lake Mitchell Canal discussion on Davison County Commission Tuesday agenda
The Davison County Commission meets today at 9 AM at the North Offices building on North Main Street. The agenda can be found here: https://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
Snow removal discussion on Mitchell City Council agenda
The public is welcome to attend tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting to offer input on snow removal. The meeting is open to the public. The complete agenda can be found here:. file:///C:/Users/blurken/Downloads/February%206,%202023%20Agenda%20Packet.pdf.
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
Robert Bruce Everson, 83, Mitchell
Robert Bruce Everson, “Bruce”, 83, of Mitchell, SD, died surrounded by family February 2, 2023, at home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, February 6, from 5-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon fatal crash
The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
Minnehaha County Coroner: Drugs and gunshot wounds top 2022 examined deaths
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two examined causes of deaths by the Minnehaha County Coroner in 2022 were drugs and gunshot wounds. There were 26 deaths caused by drugs examined by Minnehaha County Coroner Dr. Kenneth Snell and 21 deaths caused by gunshot wounds in 2022. Snell presented 2022 data to the Minnehaha County Commission on Tuesday.
Mel’s Musings – Common sense in politics is rare but welcome
One would think that common sense would reign supreme in government, the reverse is often true. Recently, the City of Mitchell did what it should have done nearly a month ago and cleared the rest of the streets in Mitchell. “Better late than never” said Geoffrey Chaucer back in 1386 and it is as true today as it was eight centuries ago.
Man accused of raping two girls over several years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
