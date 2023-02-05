Read full article on original website
New York Knicks Showing Trade Interest In Key Portland Trail Blazers Talent
Currently right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference, it seems inevitable that the New York Knicks will be making a move ahead of the trade deadline. Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley remain the five key players being brought up trade talks for the Knicks, but who could this team potentially target and bring back in a trade?
Five players the Memphis Grizzlies should target at the NBA trade deadline
The Memphis Grizzlies may be a young team in terms of age, but their success over the past two seasons has put them in position to get a better idea of how the business side of the NBA works. Dillon Brooks, the longest-tenured Grizzlies player, has watched most of his...
Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting. In a post-game...
Morant, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Bulls, end 3-game skid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Tuesday night. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who stopped a three-game skid. Clarke had seven of the team’s 11 rebounds in the key fourth. “This was an important game to go get because we kind of battled back in that fourth quarter,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. Unlike recent losses when Memphis couldn’t close out games, the Grizzlies were solid down the stretch, outscoring the Bulls 32-14 in the fourth — including a 10-0 run.
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
Doc Rivers Addresses Bench Struggles vs. Knicks on Sunday
Coming off of an impressive performance on Friday, the Sixers' bench unit struggled to follow up in New York on Sunday.
Cam Thomas drops 47 points, but Nets fall to Clippers
NEW YORK -- Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night.Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip."I'm happy with the road trip we had," Leonard said. "We came out 4-2, and that's a pretty good road trip for us."Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on...
Knicks catch heat in 2nd half, rally past Magic
The New York Knicks overcame their worst first-half of the season by finishing strong, rallying from a 12-point deficit to beat the Orlando Magic, 102-98, Tuesday night at Amway Center. Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and dished out five assists as he took over down the stretch to lead the...
NBA G League roundup: Clippers’ domination of Lakers extends to G League
Not many legitimate role players come from the NBA G League but that is not the case with the Los Angeles Lakers. The South Bay Lakers have been the home for several talented Lakers, both currently on the roster as well as fan favorites who have left. The outcome of...
