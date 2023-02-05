ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Showing Trade Interest In Key Portland Trail Blazers Talent

Currently right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference, it seems inevitable that the New York Knicks will be making a move ahead of the trade deadline. Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley remain the five key players being brought up trade talks for the Knicks, but who could this team potentially target and bring back in a trade?
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Morant, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Bulls, end 3-game skid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Tuesday night. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who stopped a three-game skid. Clarke had seven of the team’s 11 rebounds in the key fourth. “This was an important game to go get because we kind of battled back in that fourth quarter,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. Unlike recent losses when Memphis couldn’t close out games, the Grizzlies were solid down the stretch, outscoring the Bulls 32-14 in the fourth — including a 10-0 run.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS New York

Cam Thomas drops 47 points, but Nets fall to Clippers

NEW YORK -- Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night.Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip."I'm happy with the road trip we had," Leonard said. "We came out 4-2, and that's a pretty good road trip for us."Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks catch heat in 2nd half, rally past Magic

The New York Knicks overcame their worst first-half of the season by finishing strong, rallying from a 12-point deficit to beat the Orlando Magic, 102-98, Tuesday night at Amway Center. Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and dished out five assists as he took over down the stretch to lead the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

