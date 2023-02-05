Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Bubba Wallace crashes into Austin Dillon under caution (Video)
Watch the video as Bubba Wallace retaliates on Austin Dillon in the Clash at the LA Coliseum. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring inside the Los Angeles Coliseum brought drama to stock car racing. With 10 laps to go, Austin Dillon ran 2nd as Bubba...
NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jeff Gordon or David Pearson Crash the Party on The Intimidator, The King, and JJ?
Richard Petty seemingly has a 1-in-3 chance of being recognized as the greatest driver on NASCAR's first 75 years. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jeff Gordon or David Pearson Crash the Party on The Intimidator, The King, and JJ? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kyle Busch addresses gun charge in Mexico; 3.5 years sentence
Kyle Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after handgun charge while leaving Mexico. Kyle Busch is a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s a two-time champion, winning the title in 2015 and again in 2019. Read the statement from Kyle Busch in full below. Reports had...
Denny Hamlin Needed Oxygen on the Plane Ride Back Home After Busch Light Clash
A new NASCAR season and there might be the same old problems. Denny Hamlin talked about feeling sick after the Clash. On his plane ride back, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did not feel too well and had a rough night. While talking on the first episode of his new...
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
Veteran Driver to Call All FOX NASCAR Cup Series Races Alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Harvick Joins FS1 Booth This Season for Four NASCAR Xfinity Series and Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call...
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Musical Performance
The first race of the NASCAR preseason will be getting underway shortly at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Fans who got there early were able to enjoy a special musical performance. Cypress Hill was the special musical guest for the event and the hip hop group did not disappoint with ...
Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors
Despite what NASCAR fans and perhaps even the organization itself think, Bubba Wallace isn’t letting feud rumors start. As far... The post Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors appeared first on Outsider.
Kyle Busch calls out Joey Logano for dumping him at the Busch Light Clash
Kyle Busch calls out Joey Logano after he dumped him during the Busch Light Clash. What did Busch have to say about Logano?
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Bubba Wallace Tweets Subtle Jab at Austin Dillon After Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Looks like we might have a new rivalry after the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Bubba Wallace was not happy with Austin Dillon. There was a lot of pushing and shoving on the track tonight. If you aren’t rubbing you aren’t racing. But Wallace thinks Dillon went too far.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News
A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession
After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
NASCAR star Kyle Busch addresses Mexico detainment for bringing handgun into country
NASCAR star Kyle Busch addressed reports he was arrested in Mexico last month over a handgun issue. He said he considered the matter resolved.
WATCH: Bubba Wallace Bumps Team Owner Denny Hamlin to Take the Lead at Busch Light Clash
Don’t look now, Bubba Wallace just pushed his team owner Denny Hamlin to the side to take the lead at the Busch Light Clash. While it wasn’t completely his doing, it is what happened. Hamlin had been racing strong all night until this point. The Toyotas for both...
Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023
Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski and Buescher Post-Race Quotes
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We’re better than we were here last year, but not enough better to make the difference. This track has gotten slick, but we’ll go swing at them next week.”. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING FOR SHORT TRACKS...
