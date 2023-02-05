ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Musical Performance

The first race of the NASCAR preseason will be getting underway shortly at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Fans who got there early were able to enjoy a special musical performance.  Cypress Hill was the special musical guest for the event and the hip hop group did not disappoint with ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
HollywoodLife

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession

After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
racer.com

Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023

Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
AUSTIN, TX

