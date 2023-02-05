Read full article on original website
racer.com
"Mad" Truex boosted by Clash win after '22 Playoff near-miss
A victory in the Busch Light Clash didn’t come with points or a berth in the NASCAR Cup series playoffs, but Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will take the confidence booster. Truex was not a part of the postseason last year. Despite a...
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
racer.com
Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is still taking shape, but the Chicago street course will be included. In addition to attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week, the seven-time series champion will join the circuit for the inaugural event in Chicago. NASCAR visits the Windy City in early July.
racer.com
Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023
Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
Autoweek.com
Stewart-Haas Racing Finds NASCAR Diamond in the Rough in Ryan Preece
Former JTG-Daugherty Racing driver Ryan Preece was able to hold on for an impressive seventh-place finish in his debut for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Busch Light Clash. “I’m hoping that we can use this as a good start, go to the (Daytona) 500 and win that one and get ourselves in the Playoffs,” Preece said. “And then try to win some more.
NASCAR tempers are already flaring before the season thanks to the bumper-cars-like exhibition
NASCAR held its preseason exhibition at the LA Coliseum. The bumper-cars-like race is good for fans, but tempers are already flaring on the track.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, February 8
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor
The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick to join Fox booth in 2024
LOS ANGELES – Kevin Harvick will move from the car to the TV booth next year when he joins Fox Sports. Harvick, who is in his final season driving in Cup, will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth for the NASCAR races on Fox in 2024.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Sargeant ready to stand on his own two feet
“He seems like a nice guy, I don’t really know him… I’m sure he’ll have some recommendations for restaurants in Miami; I think that’s the only kind of experience he brings!”. Alex Albon is laughing as he describes his relationship with Logan Sargeant, having not...
racer.com
FR Americas 2023 champion eligible for Super Formula Scholarship
Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) has confirmed its championship prize for the 2023 champion, and is once again offering the winner an opportunity to advance their racing career. Working with Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the 2023 FR Americas Champion will receive a scholarship to compete in Super Formula, along with a host of other prizes.
racer.com
Pastrana cuts back rallying program; unveils Daytona livery
Subaru Motorsports USA has confirmed that Travis Pastrana will not contest a full schedule of stage rallies with the brand in 2023, marking the first time he hasn’t competed in the discipline full-time since 2019 when he shared a seat with Oliver Solberg. First revealed to RACER by Pastrana...
racer.com
Alfa Romeo launches C43 featuring "brave" major changes to rear
Alfa Romeo has launched its 2023 car in Switzerland as it showed off the C43 that features what the team describes as “brave” major updates to the rear end and sidepods. The Hinwil-based team started last year strongly but faded as the season went on, and only just held off Aston Martin for sixth place in the constructors’ championship. After unveiling the new car in Zurich on Tuesday, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux says the focus has been on a new concept that required significant work towards the rear of the car.
racer.com
Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux
Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
racer.com
Drivers react to bruising Clash at the Coliseum
Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon didn’t seem particularly surprised that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum was indeed a battle in tight confines. The second running of the exhibition event featured 16 caution flags and took nearly two hours to run 150 laps. It didn’t help that caution laps didn’t count and with all the contact, it was hard for the field to get into a rhythm of green flag runs.
racer.com
Harvick to join Fox booth alongside Joy and Bowyer from 2024
Kevin Harvick announced Saturday night at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum that he will join the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2024 after his final season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. “I’m going to be along for the ride with you for a while,” Harvick said. “I’m...
racer.com
Daly to make Daytona 500 attempt with The Money Team
Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week driving The Money Team Racing’s No. 50 Chevrolet. Daly’s team, which will be sponsored by BitNile, does not have a charter, so will have to earn their spot either through single-car qualifying on Wednesday (Feb. 15) or their Bluegreen Vacations Duel race (Feb. 16).
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: Stewarding
On Episode 87 of Inside the SCCA, Dennis Dean and Eric Prill join me to talk about international motorsports, and how it ties to SCCA and its racing programs. Inducted into the SCCA Hall of Fame in 2017, Dennis Dean spends time in stewards rooms from Summit Point to Dubai, working club events as well as FIA world championship events as an international steward. Prill brings his experience as SCCA’s VP of Road Racing to the conversation as we talk about on-track behavior, driving standards and what happens behind-the-scenes both locally and abroad in support of clean, competitive racing. This was a session from the 2023 SCCA National Convention that I was honored to moderate.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Preece is ready to meet the moment
Ryan Preece is getting a second opportunity as a NASCAR Cup Series driver with Stewart-Haas Racing this season – the first time he will be in championship equipment. Even with the No. 41 Ford Mustang sporting his name above the door, team co-owner and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart reminds Preece that Sundays are no longer an audition.
racer.com
Ben Sulayem hands day-to-day F1 duties to Tombazis
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has handed the day-to-day running of Formula 1 matters to single seater director Nikolas Tombazis in a planned move. Tombazis (pictured above) was promoted to the role in January, at the same time as a wider restructuring was confirmed that included the arrival of Steve Nielsen from F1 as sporting director. The structure gives Tombazis a more overarching position, having previously led the FIA’s F1 technical team, and that now will have him deal with the majority of F1 matters.
