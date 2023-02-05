On Episode 87 of Inside the SCCA, Dennis Dean and Eric Prill join me to talk about international motorsports, and how it ties to SCCA and its racing programs. Inducted into the SCCA Hall of Fame in 2017, Dennis Dean spends time in stewards rooms from Summit Point to Dubai, working club events as well as FIA world championship events as an international steward. Prill brings his experience as SCCA’s VP of Road Racing to the conversation as we talk about on-track behavior, driving standards and what happens behind-the-scenes both locally and abroad in support of clean, competitive racing. This was a session from the 2023 SCCA National Convention that I was honored to moderate.

