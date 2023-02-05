Read full article on original website
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
sportszion.com
‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Derrick Lewis after losing third straight at UFC Vegas 68?
We has an action-packed weekend of fights last Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) with UFC Vegas 68 going down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bellator 290 blowing the roof of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Several fighters were feeling the post-fight blues once the dust...
Luke Rockhold Vows To Retire If He Doesn’t Knock Out Logan Paul: ‘I Gurantee it’
Luke Rockhold has officially called out Logan Paul for a boxing match. Rockhold is looking for a high-profile boxing opponent after parting ways with the UFC. He initially called out Jake Paul, but he’s now turning his focus to the older Paul brother. After attending Bellator 290, the former UFC champion was approached in the parking lot for a quick interview with InsideFighting.
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
CBS Sports
UFC 284 fight card -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Five storylines to watch in Australia
Just a few weeks shy of the 13th anniversary of the first UFC card held on Australian soil, the promotion will return Down Under on Saturday for the 16th time overall when it presents UFC 284 from RAC Arena in Perth. The top-heavy fight card offers a pair of can't-miss...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot. “The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
ESPN
Champ vs. Champ: The history of superfights for double-champ status in UFC
Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will aim to dethrone lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in the latest installment of a much smaller fighter trying to do the unthinkable. Why is this happening?
calfkicker.com
Anthony Pettis set to box Roy Jones Jr, on the same card: Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, And Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal has stacked the card and is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4. Masvidal is now entering the boxing ring after promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON. Roy Masvidal said on The MMA Hour that Jones Jr. will box Anthony Pettis in the main event of his show on April 1 in Milwaukee.
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Fedor Emelianenko not ‘one of the greatest of all-time,’ should have retired ‘a few years ago’
Dana White and Fedor Emelianenko never managed to do business, which is just fine with the UFC president. On Saturday, the legendary Emelianenko competed in his retirement bout in the main event of Bellator 290, where he lost by first-round knockout to heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. Afterward, Emelianenko was celebrated in an in-cage ceremony that included other legends of the sport, including former UFC champions Randy Couture, Matt Hughes, Quinton Jackson, Frank Shamrock, and Mark Coleman.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Fury FC crowns new champ after a stunning one punch finish
Cameron Smotherman faced Peter Caballero in the main event of Fury FC 74 for the bantamweight championship. Smotherman won the match and the belt with a spectacular knockout finish in the second round. Smotherman is an energetic youngster who made his debut in 2021. He was coming into the event...
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson on Francis Ngannou’s messy UFC exit: ‘Dana [White] likes to say a lot of things’
Demetrious Johnson knows what it’s like to have a rocky relationship with the UFC. Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all-time and the record-holder for the most consecutive UFC title defenses in history, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. The split followed an up-and-down eight-year journey behind-the-scenes between “Mighty Mouse” and the UFC brass, so Johnson can relate better than most to what Francis Ngannou was experiencing over the multi-year saga that ultimately resulted in his departure from the promotion this past January.
Josh Thomson responds to backlash over the disclosed fight purses for Bellator 290 fighters: “The is not anywhere near what they really make”
Josh Thomson is responding to the backlash over the disclosed fight purses for Bellator 290 fighters. Bellator 290 took place this past weekend, Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California where the main event featured heavyweights Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) and Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) battle it out in the cage. The outcome was a first round TKO victory for ‘Darth’. The two had previously met back in 2019 at Bellator 214 where Bader was also the victor.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul predicts ‘scared’ Tommy Fury doesn’t make it past Round 4
Jake Paul has his prediction for how his grudge match with Tommy Fury ends. The two influencers-turned-boxers are set to collide on Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Paul was on site to promote the event on Wednesday in what was supposed to be a press conference featuring both fighters. Fury was unavailable due to “a private and personal matter” according to George Warren of Queensbury Promotions, who was there to address Fury’s absence.
