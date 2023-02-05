Read full article on original website
Related
wrmj.com
Golden Eagles Beat Galva On Senior Night
Mercer County (12-16, 3-7 LTC) beat Galva (13-16, 3-7 LTC) 41-36 Monday in the final home game of season for the Golden Eagles. Sydney Lamkin scored a game-high 18 points for Mercer County. Gabriella McPeek added 17, Maddie Hofmann scored 12, and Molly Hofmann pitched in 10 points. The Golden Eagles finish the regular season Wednesday against Annawan (21-7, 10-0 LTC).
wrmj.com
Tigers Knock Off Monmouth-Roseville In The Shoebox
Sherrard (15-9, 8-4 TRAC West) completed a regular season sweep over Monmouth-Roseville (14-14, 5-6 TRAC West) with a 56-49 win on the road Tuesday. Jack Hatlestad scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers. Aiden Switzer added 11. CJ Johnson led the Titans with 13 points. Sherrard has won eight of their last ten games and finish in second place in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division.
wrmj.com
Curtis D. Whitehall – Services 2/9/23
Curtis D. Whitehall, 91, formerly of Aledo, IL, passed February 4, 2023, at Autumn Leaves in St. Charles, IL. Masonic services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, February 9, at Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, followed by a private family graveside burial at Greenmound Cemetery in Keithsburg, IL. Memorials may be left to the Aledo United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
wrmj.com
New Event At Mercer County Fair This Summer
A motor sports attraction coming to the Mercer County Fair this summer. It’s called flat track motorcycle racing and it’s promoted by Jeff Hiers of Indiana.
wrmj.com
Shirley Dellitt – Services 2/10/23
Shirley Dellitt, 92 of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Friday, February 10, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Aledo. Visitation will follow until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercer County VFW Auxiliary or Mercer County Senior Center.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
WQAD
Spring flooding risk likely elevated for the Quad Cities in 2023
MOLINE, Ill. — Temperatures are warming up, snow is melting, ice is on the move, and if you live along one of the many area rivers, the concern for flooding is starting to become top of mind. Later this week on Thursday Feb. 9, we'll be hearing from our...
25newsnow.com
200 local soldiers deployed to Middle East
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria-based 106th Aviation Regiment deployed 200 soldiers to the Middle East Tuesday morning. Governor Pritzker was in attendance and addressed the troops with a speech. While the troops are busy serving our country, the families are tasked to hold down the fort at home.
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
ourquadcities.com
Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
wrmj.com
Viola Police Chief Makes First Appearance In Disorderly Conduct Case
Viola Police Chief Troy Brock has pleaded not guilty to six disorderly conduct charges filed against him late last year. He made a first appearance in Mercer County Circuit Court Monday morning with a pre-trial conference set for April 3. According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department press release, on...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person critically hurt in head-on crash in north Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department said three people were hurt, one critically after a two-vehicle head-on crash in north Peoria. The crash happened about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Allen Road and Pioneer Parkway. The fire department put out a news release late Tuesday...
wrmj.com
Donor Saves Floral Hall From Being Demolished
After last week’s announcement by the Mercer County Fair Board that the Fair would have to demolish Floral Hall, a donor came forward to pay for the new building at the fairgrounds. This will stop Floral Hall from being torn down. Mercer County Fair Board President Rita Williams says they now will be able to save Floral Hall, in addition to adding a new building.
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
Comments / 0