Mercer County, IL

wrmj.com

Golden Eagles Beat Galva On Senior Night

Mercer County (12-16, 3-7 LTC) beat Galva (13-16, 3-7 LTC) 41-36 Monday in the final home game of season for the Golden Eagles. Sydney Lamkin scored a game-high 18 points for Mercer County. Gabriella McPeek added 17, Maddie Hofmann scored 12, and Molly Hofmann pitched in 10 points. The Golden Eagles finish the regular season Wednesday against Annawan (21-7, 10-0 LTC).
GALVA, IL
wrmj.com

Tigers Knock Off Monmouth-Roseville In The Shoebox

Sherrard (15-9, 8-4 TRAC West) completed a regular season sweep over Monmouth-Roseville (14-14, 5-6 TRAC West) with a 56-49 win on the road Tuesday. Jack Hatlestad scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers. Aiden Switzer added 11. CJ Johnson led the Titans with 13 points. Sherrard has won eight of their last ten games and finish in second place in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division.
MONMOUTH, IL
wrmj.com

Curtis D. Whitehall – Services 2/9/23

Curtis D. Whitehall, 91, formerly of Aledo, IL, passed February 4, 2023, at Autumn Leaves in St. Charles, IL. Masonic services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, February 9, at Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, followed by a private family graveside burial at Greenmound Cemetery in Keithsburg, IL. Memorials may be left to the Aledo United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
ALEDO, IL
wrmj.com

Shirley Dellitt – Services 2/10/23

Shirley Dellitt, 92 of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Friday, February 10, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Aledo. Visitation will follow until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercer County VFW Auxiliary or Mercer County Senior Center.
ALEDO, IL
tspr.org

Death investigation in Macomb

Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
MACOMB, IL
Pen City Current

LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident

HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

200 local soldiers deployed to Middle East

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria-based 106th Aviation Regiment deployed 200 soldiers to the Middle East Tuesday morning. Governor Pritzker was in attendance and addressed the troops with a speech. While the troops are busy serving our country, the families are tasked to hold down the fort at home.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant

West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
97X

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport

Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified

UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
PEORIA, IL
wrmj.com

Viola Police Chief Makes First Appearance In Disorderly Conduct Case

Viola Police Chief Troy Brock has pleaded not guilty to six disorderly conduct charges filed against him late last year. He made a first appearance in Mercer County Circuit Court Monday morning with a pre-trial conference set for April 3. According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department press release, on...
VIOLA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: 1 person critically hurt in head-on crash in north Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department said three people were hurt, one critically after a two-vehicle head-on crash in north Peoria. The crash happened about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Allen Road and Pioneer Parkway. The fire department put out a news release late Tuesday...
PEORIA, IL
wrmj.com

Donor Saves Floral Hall From Being Demolished

After last week’s announcement by the Mercer County Fair Board that the Fair would have to demolish Floral Hall, a donor came forward to pay for the new building at the fairgrounds. This will stop Floral Hall from being torn down. Mercer County Fair Board President Rita Williams says they now will be able to save Floral Hall, in addition to adding a new building.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
1027superhits.com

Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison

PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
PEORIA, IL

