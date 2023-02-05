ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4local.com

El Paso ranks among top best cities for budget dating, study shows

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ranked among the top best cities for budget dating, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated the total cost of a “budget” date night in 93 of the largest U.S. cities by calculating the price of an inexpensive meal for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
EL PASO, TX
tanktransport.com

Cox Transportation Acquires Outwest

Cox Transportation acquires Outwest Express based in El Paso, TX. Fleet of more than 400 tractors and 1,200 trailers, serving 300 customers. Outwest provides truckload freight services, specializing in Mexican cross-border logistics. Ashland, Va.-based Cox Transportation Services has acquired Outwest Express, which provides truckload freight services across the Southwestern U.S.,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Manufacturing company in El Paso to lay off 110 employees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, the company will lay off 110 employees. Officials told ABC-7, the facility located at 6500 N. Desert Blvd. will be permanently closing. The company website says it is the world’s leading automotive wiring harnesses and components manufacturer. The company...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Circa 1970s hand-drawn, souvenir posters of Las Cruces, NMSU, New Mexico, other states and cities are available online

If you are a southern New Mexico “old timer,” you may remember black and white posters that first appeared in the early 1970s that featured hand-drawn images and detailed research of the highway leading into Las Cruces and many sites in and around the city – New Mexico State University, the Organ Mountains, the Las Cruces police and fire departments, the log cabin that used to sit at the south entrance to the downtown mall and is now in Chloride, New Mexico and El Patio among them – along with posters of Silver City, Cloudcroft. Route 66 and other New Mexico communities and icons.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Appeals court denies motion for Ivan Gabaldon retrial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eight District Court of Appeals has ruled against the State's petition to reindict Ivan Gabaldon, a man whose capital murder case was dismissed over prosecutorial “vindictiveness” in 2021. Gabaldon was arrested in February of 2021, the then 20-year-old was accused of killing a 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores after the The post Appeals court denies motion for Ivan Gabaldon retrial appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Grant funding available for non-profits providers to help vulnerable population

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso released a Notice of Availability for nonprofit agencies, non-municipal government entities, and city departments to address homelessness, provide social service programs, propose public facility improvements and housing rehabilitation that benefit low-to-moderate income residents in our community. Funding proposals are...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Public Schools short on crossing guards

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is short on crossing guards. CBS4 spoke with a grandmother who said she was walking her grandson to school on Wednesday morning when she noticed there was not a crossing guard at the busy intersection in front of Booker T. Washington elementary.
LAS CRUCES, NM
ktep.org

Monica Vazquez on being a nurse practitioner.

All the way from a tiny spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Clinical Assistant Professor Monica Vazquez, originary from Guam, is also the Coordinator of the Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Texas at El Paso. Mrs. Vazquez always showed an interest in healthcare from a very young age and grew up surrounded by siblings involved in the field. She is visiting the studio of We Are UT El Paso to tell us her life story, influences and how being a life practitioner works in El Paso and surrounding areas.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Things That Only Make Sense To People From The El Paso Area

No matter where you live, there are certain words and phrases that only you and your homies understand. Here are a few El Paso-isms. There are some words, phrases, nicknames, etc that everyone gets, whether they're from a certain area or not. For example, "Mickey Dees" is a pretty well known way of referring to McDonalds.
EL PASO, TX

