FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball ResultsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso ranks among top best cities for budget dating, study shows
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ranked among the top best cities for budget dating, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated the total cost of a “budget” date night in 93 of the largest U.S. cities by calculating the price of an inexpensive meal for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso looks to get $8M in federal funding to improve Five Points area
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso City Council Tuesday directed city staff to move forward in applying for millions of dollars in grants for two separate projects. One of the projects is aimed at making improvements in the Five Points area in Central El Paso. The total city budget for this project could be $10 million.
ICE agent accepted bribe to pay off drug debt
A former federal immigration agent who gave up sensitive information to pay off a drug debt has been sentenced to jail.
tanktransport.com
Cox Transportation Acquires Outwest
Cox Transportation acquires Outwest Express based in El Paso, TX. Fleet of more than 400 tractors and 1,200 trailers, serving 300 customers. Outwest provides truckload freight services, specializing in Mexican cross-border logistics. Ashland, Va.-based Cox Transportation Services has acquired Outwest Express, which provides truckload freight services across the Southwestern U.S.,...
KVIA
Manufacturing company in El Paso to lay off 110 employees
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, the company will lay off 110 employees. Officials told ABC-7, the facility located at 6500 N. Desert Blvd. will be permanently closing. The company website says it is the world’s leading automotive wiring harnesses and components manufacturer. The company...
‘In shock’: Las Cruces residents see a 50 percent increase in gas bill
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Many Las Cruces residents saw around a 50 percent increase in their gas bill in January. Las Cruces Utilities says prices are the highest the city has seen from the San Juan Basin where Las Cruces gets 33 percent of its gas. The San Juan Basin is in the Four […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Circa 1970s hand-drawn, souvenir posters of Las Cruces, NMSU, New Mexico, other states and cities are available online
If you are a southern New Mexico “old timer,” you may remember black and white posters that first appeared in the early 1970s that featured hand-drawn images and detailed research of the highway leading into Las Cruces and many sites in and around the city – New Mexico State University, the Organ Mountains, the Las Cruces police and fire departments, the log cabin that used to sit at the south entrance to the downtown mall and is now in Chloride, New Mexico and El Patio among them – along with posters of Silver City, Cloudcroft. Route 66 and other New Mexico communities and icons.
New Mexico pot shop near El Paso pushing to decriminalize Texas cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pot shop is getting involved in the fight to decriminalize marijuana in the state of Texas since a majority of their customers are from there. High Horse Cannabis Company in Chaparral, New Mexico is just down the road from El Paso, Texas. A lot of people living in […]
Appeals court denies motion for Ivan Gabaldon retrial
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eight District Court of Appeals has ruled against the State's petition to reindict Ivan Gabaldon, a man whose capital murder case was dismissed over prosecutorial “vindictiveness” in 2021. Gabaldon was arrested in February of 2021, the then 20-year-old was accused of killing a 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores after the The post Appeals court denies motion for Ivan Gabaldon retrial appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
City invites community to meeting about draft of Downtown, Uptown El Paso Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is holding a community meeting to receive feedback on the initial draft recommendation of the El Paso Downtown and Uptown Plan. The plan will guide future growth and development for downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent...
cbs4local.com
Grant funding available for non-profits providers to help vulnerable population
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso released a Notice of Availability for nonprofit agencies, non-municipal government entities, and city departments to address homelessness, provide social service programs, propose public facility improvements and housing rehabilitation that benefit low-to-moderate income residents in our community. Funding proposals are...
cbs4local.com
'They are a blessing': East El Paso couple explains process of raising chickens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
cbs4local.com
City Council approves diverting 911 mental health calls to Emergence Health Network
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council Tuesday approved two agenda items related to mental health. The first item is a program that will change the way dispatchers work on 911 calls. Agenda item 25 called for an agreement to create a mechanism that diverts mental health...
El Paso bishop to announce ‘very important new initiative’ for Catholic Diocese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a “very important new initiative for the Diocese of El Paso.” Bishop did not say what they will be announcing and discussing at the 10 a.m. news conference. But KTSM will be at the event tomorrow and […]
elpasomatters.org
El Paso pastor serves Sacred Heart migrants ‘as long as it takes’
It’s about 7 in the morning when the sun begins to rise, welcoming and warming the men, women and children who are setting up to spend the day on the sidewalks along Father Rahm and Oregon streets. At the corner, Luis Avila sets up different colored canopy tents, placing...
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools short on crossing guards
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is short on crossing guards. CBS4 spoke with a grandmother who said she was walking her grandson to school on Wednesday morning when she noticed there was not a crossing guard at the busy intersection in front of Booker T. Washington elementary.
ktep.org
Monica Vazquez on being a nurse practitioner.
All the way from a tiny spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Clinical Assistant Professor Monica Vazquez, originary from Guam, is also the Coordinator of the Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Texas at El Paso. Mrs. Vazquez always showed an interest in healthcare from a very young age and grew up surrounded by siblings involved in the field. She is visiting the studio of We Are UT El Paso to tell us her life story, influences and how being a life practitioner works in El Paso and surrounding areas.
Things That Only Make Sense To People From The El Paso Area
No matter where you live, there are certain words and phrases that only you and your homies understand. Here are a few El Paso-isms. There are some words, phrases, nicknames, etc that everyone gets, whether they're from a certain area or not. For example, "Mickey Dees" is a pretty well known way of referring to McDonalds.
Comments / 1