Aiken County, SC

Aiken County man sues sheriff, deputy after being tased during 2021 encounter

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
An Aiken man has accused an Aiken County deputy of violating his Fourth Amendment rights, falsely imprisoning him, falsely arresting him, assaulting him, committing a battery against him and using excessive force against him during a Feb. 11, 2021 encounter in Graniteville.  Metro Creative Connection

Christopher Blitchington's encounter with Aiken County Sheriff's Office Deputy Amber Magee began with a report to the county's dispatchers. According to the report, a white man wearing an orange shirt was seen walking in the roadway, yelling and cursing at people and yelling at trees in the 300 block of Main Street in Graniteville.

Main Street is the road leading north from the Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. Routes 1/78) into the unincorporated community of Graniteville.

Magee found Blitchington, a white male wearing an orange shirt, just after 5:30 p.m.

Magee said in her report she observed Blitchington walk into traffic without regard for his safety or the safety of others while yelling obscenities. She added Blitchington appeared under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.

Columbia lawyer Chris Mills said in a complaint filed Wednesday morning the bodycam footage shows Blitchington walking on a dirt road apparently leading to Baker Street, which intersects with Main Street in the 400 block.

"She did not observe him walking in traffic, yelling or cursing," Mills said.

Magee emerged from her patrol vehicle and requested Blitchington come to her.

Blitchington did not follow Magee's instructions and continued to walk toward Baker Street. Magee followed.

Mills said bodycam footage shows Magee walking and then running to catch up to Blitchington, who walked at a steady pace the entire time.

Magee caught up to Blitchington as he turned onto the sidewalk along Main Street.

"At no time does the BWC [bodycam] video show plaintiff cursing or exhibiting any erratic, threatening or illegal behavior," Mills said. "As plaintiff turned to go onto the sidewalk around 415 Main St., defendant Magee caught up with him and yelled, 'Come here or I'm gonna tase you.' "

The encounter

Blitchington turned toward Magee and asked why she was going to tase him saying he had done nothing wrong.

Magee said Blitchington turned toward her and began walking backward, away from her, while speaking with her.

Mills said bodycam footage shows Blitchington standing still while speaking with Magee. He adds the footage shows Magee continuing to say she would tase Blitchington if he did not comply with her command to come to her even though they were separated by a few feet. He adds Blitchington faced Magee with his hands exposed.

Magee said Blitchington continued to walk backward to avoid arrest.

"Defendant Magee then yelled for plaintiff to put his hands behind his back," Mills continued. "To this, plaintiff said 'no' and turned as if to start walking down the sidewalk on Main Street."

Magee said she told Blitchington numerous times to place his hands behind his back and advised him he was under arrest.

Mills said the bodycam footage shows Magee pulling her taser and pointing at Blitchington. He added the footage shows Blitchington asking Magee why and Magee responding by again requesting Blitchington to place his hands behind his back or be tased.

"At approximately 17:34:12 into the recording, plaintiff put his hands behind his head – while he was in close proximity to defendant Magee, facing her standing still," Mills said. "Defendant Magee continued to tell plaintiff to turn around, and plaintiff began walking backwards with his hands on top of his head and told her no."

Magee then tased Blitchington.

She said in her report she tased his abdominal region to avoid a major organ as she had been trained to do.

Mills said footage shows the taser probes entering Blitchington's chest and the tasing lasting for six seconds.

Blitchington fell to the ground and rolled on to his stomach.

Magee placed her taser on Blitchington's back and handcuffed his free arm.

Mills said Blitchington could not provide his other arm because it was pinned beneath him. He adds Magee used the taser to drive-stun Blitchington.

Then, other deputies arrived and handcuffed Blitchington.

Magee said Blitchington continued to resist even after he had been handcuffed.

Mills adds the footage shows Magee threatening to tase the handcuffed and compliant Blitchington unless he acted as if he "had some sense." He said the footage also show Magee threatening to tase Blitchington unless he got into a police vehicle.

After the arrest

Blitchington was transported to the Aiken County detention center and was served with warrants Feb. 12, 2021, charging him with public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Mills alleges the arrest warrants contained materially false information and excluded exculpatory information. He adds no reasonable officer would have applied for a warrant for either alleged offense.

Public disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor. People convicted of the charge face a fine of up to $100 or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Resisting arrest is also a misdemeanor. People convicted of the charge face a fine of between $500-$1,000 and up to one year imprisonment.

Aiken County Magistrate Lauren Maurice set Blitchington's bond as a $5,000 surety bond and he was released the same day.

Criminal cases end

South Carolina court records indicate the resisting arrest charge was dismissed on Aug. 4, 2021, because Blitchington was not indicted.

On Aug. 4, 2021, a jury trial on the public disorderly conduct charge was held before Magistrate Yvonne Rushton. Rushton directed a verdict of not guilty after the state presented its case.

A judge or magistrate can direct a verdict when they determine a legally sufficient basis does not exist for a jury to make another decision.

Civil case filed

Wednesday morning, Mills filed suit on Blitchington's behalf in the Aiken County Court of Common Pleas.

Mills alleged Magee violated Blitchington's Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable governmental seizures in four ways including detaining him without reasonable suspicion, arresting him without probable cause on the charge of public disorderly conduct, by obtaining a warrant on the public disorderly conduct without probable cause and for obtaining a warrant without probable cause for the resisting arrest charge.

Mills also alleged Magee used excessive force against Blitchington on four occasions including telling Blitchington she would tase him if he didn't turn around, deploying the taser, using the taser to drive-stun him and putting the taser in Blitchington's back as he was on the ground after being tased.

He alleged Magee assaulted Blitchington by threatening to use the taser and battered him by using the taser, using the taser to drive-stun him and putting the taser in his back while he was on the ground.

Mills alleged the Aiken County Sheriff's Office falsely imprisoned Blitchington and falsely arrested him.

Sheriff Michael Hunt is sued under the doctrine of respondeat superior, that is an employer, in this case the sheriff, is responsible for the actions of an employee, in this case a deputy, acting within the scope of their employment.

Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff's office does not comment on pending civil litigation.

