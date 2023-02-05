ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WKRC

Rain returns to Cincinnati, expect wind gusts 40-50 mph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rain moves in to Cincinnati on Wednesday evening and storm chances continue into Thursday morning. Behind this front, high winds are expected. The second of three weathermakers this week moves in. This low pressure center will track into Missouri and Illinois by Thursday morning as it strengthens. That will push rain into the area by Wednesday evening with more showers -- even an isolated thunderstorm or two -- into Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Big Game at 7 Hills Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 7 Hills Church is ready for the biggest day in football and TV advertising. What if there’s something we can learn from those commercial breaks?. See for yourself this Sunday during 30-Second Theology! It's an experience that uses your favorite commercials to illustrate Biblical truths. Have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

3 weathermakers in Cincinnati this week to bring thunderstorms, snow

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three weathermakers will impact the Tri-State over the course of this week, bringing everything from rain showers to thunderstorms to gusty winds and even a bit of snow. Active weather starts Tuesday. A cold front moves through in the afternoon, bringing scattered showers. Temperatures will surge into...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati streetcars see a record amount of passenger usage in 2022

CINCINNATI (WKRC ) - After years of disappointing numbers, people are finally hopping on Cincinnati’s streetcars in record amounts. 2022 turned out to be the best year yet for people riding Cincinnati streetcars. The City of Cincinnati says 846,622 passengers in 2022 rode the streetcar, shattering the previous record set in 2017 with 571,601 passengers. 2017 was the first full year of operation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crash leaves 2 injured, power out in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were injured when their car slammed into a pole and overturned in Avondale overnight. People in the area lost power due to this crash. Emergency crews were called to Reading Road at Glenwood at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two women injured...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Officials report explosion at site of train derailment in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKRC/AP) - Officials have reported an explosion that happened at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that caused a massive fire over the weekend. Anyone still in their homes within a mile of the site was told to leave immediately. Gov. Mike DeWine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKRC

Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Some in Lakota community concerned ahead of superintendent search

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some parents in the Lakota Local School District are expressing concern as the board will soon start looking for a new school superintendent. "Please do not utter the word transparency for the foreseeable future until you earn that trust back, if ever, with this community," one woman said at the Jan. 23, 2023, school board meeting.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Woman dies from injuries a week after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman involved in a crash in Brown County died a week later. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver was headed northbound on Free Soil Road on Jan. 31 when he crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler 300 headed southbound. The...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston

EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Hamilton cop charged with OVI now faces more serious charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County grand jury added new charges to those a former Hamilton police officer faced on Wednesday and dropped two counts. Casey Johnson now faces aggravated vehicular assault and assault charges, in addition to an OVI charge he already faced. Police say Johnson was...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

24 years later, hope remains a constant in search for Erica Baker

Tuesday marked 24 years since 9-year-old Erica Baker went missing. On February 7, 1999, Erica put on her raincoat, leashed up her dog and started to walk through a Kettering park. The 9-year-old was never seen again. The prime suspect, Christian Gabriel, admitted to hitting Erica with his van, but...
KETTERING, OH
WKRC

Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
SPRINGDALE, OH

