The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO