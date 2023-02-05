Read full article on original website
Applebee's Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the Run
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of Alternatives
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills Baby
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Friends pay tribute to fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving
The memorial grew as the public showed up to lay flowers at a flag-draped squad in honor of fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officers remembered for giving ultimate sacrifice
A Milwaukee police officer died in the line of duty after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police officers, current and retired, said what happened underscores the danger of their jobs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jen's Sweet Treats to hold fundraiser for fallen MPD officer
CUDAHY - Jen's Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Thursday, Feb. 16 to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jen's Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. A dozen count cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42. Milwaukee Police...
Close friend of fallen Officer Jerving speaks out: 'I went into complete shock'
Justin Sithivong was one of Officer Peter Jerving’s best friends. Sithivong has played in sports leagues with Jerving and his younger brother for years.
CBS 58
'I'm doing this because I feel there's a need for this': Milwaukee man provides home for senior dogs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets Bjorn Olaf Nasett, a dog lover with a soft spot for senior canines. Nasset's gone from fostering several to providing a permanent home to six senior dogs in his Milwaukee home.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee man creates legacy by working with youth in Black communities
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is hoping to leave a legacy with his work in the Black community. Since 2013, Andre Lee Ellis has been leaving a lasting impact on the community through his organization, We Got This. It all started with his community garden next to his home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58
'Fighting the same fight': Milwaukee activist creates Black History Month song with 18-year-old artist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In celebration of Black History Month, a Milwaukee activist is partnering with a young artist to spread a message of culture, influence and positive change. "We like to deliver a message through music," said community activist, Tracey Dent. Dent is creating a music video and original...
CBS 58
'I just want them to be excited about the place they call home': Photographer builds following for breathtaking shots of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tajma Hall introduces local photographer Nate Vomhof. Vomhof has built an impressive following for his breathtaking images of the city but surprisingly, photography is not his day job. "Some people like to take pictures of people; some people like to take pictures of landscapes...I prefer cities,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino at the Movies: 'Somebody I Used to Know'
MILWAUKEE - What ever happened to the one who got away? On a trip to her hometown, a woman reminisces with her ex and starts to question the person she's become. Things get complicated when she finds out her ex is engaged to a woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
WISN
'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty
Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding driver nearly hit Whitefish Bay officer before Milwaukee pursuit
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Milwaukee police arrested a driver who almost hit a Whitefish Bay officer while speeding away late Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Police said an officer on patrol spotted a GMC speeding north on Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m., going approximately 50 in a 25. The...
The Holidays team up with Kohler to renovate Sojourner bathrooms
Winning titles and gold medals are just a part of the Holiday family legacy. Jrue and Lauren Holiday are also big on giving back to the Milwaukee community they now call home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Disney On Ice: Let's Celebrate at Fiserv Forum
This week the Magic Kingdom comes to Milwaukee as Disney on Ice takes over Fiserv Forum. Mia Saunders with Disney on Ice joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details. The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023.
Car break-in spree hits Prospect and Brady area, Milwaukee police say
Police say they were alerted about the break-ins, near the intersection of Prospect and Brady, by someone who called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Mon, 6 Feb 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
WISN
MPD District 4 pays tribute to fallen officer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police District 4 spent Tuesday mourning the death of one of their own: Ofc. Peter Jerving. Police say he was killed early Tuesday while trying to arrest a robbery suspect. There is a squad car now parked out front of the station that is acting as...
