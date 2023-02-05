ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jen's Sweet Treats to hold fundraiser for fallen MPD officer

CUDAHY - Jen's Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Thursday, Feb. 16 to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jen's Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. A dozen count cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42. Milwaukee Police...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino at the Movies: 'Somebody I Used to Know'

MILWAUKEE - What ever happened to the one who got away? On a trip to her hometown, a woman reminisces with her ex and starts to question the person she's become. Things get complicated when she finds out her ex is engaged to a woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Disney On Ice: Let's Celebrate at Fiserv Forum

This week the Magic Kingdom comes to Milwaukee as Disney on Ice takes over Fiserv Forum. Mia Saunders with Disney on Ice joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details. The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Mon, 6 Feb 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MPD District 4 pays tribute to fallen officer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police District 4 spent Tuesday mourning the death of one of their own: Ofc. Peter Jerving. Police say he was killed early Tuesday while trying to arrest a robbery suspect. There is a squad car now parked out front of the station that is acting as...
