New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat
Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC
Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City. More Licenses Coming.
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Powerball Tickets Worth About $3 Million Sold In New York State
Residents in the Hudson Valley and across New York State continue to strike rich playing Powerball. A winning ticket for Monday night's massive Powerball drawing was sold in the state of Washington. The ticket is worth over $750 million. 3 $1 Million Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York State.
Say it with sweets: 8 classic chocolate shops, chocolatiers in Upstate NY
With the first signs of heavy snowfall and below-zero temperatures arriving in Upstate New York, the region is experiencing a later winter than usual. But with Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s hard to say if the weather will influence couples looking for a romantic date night idea or a cozy AirBnb to escape to. If giving and receiving is your love language, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift may be an annual tradition, and chocolate is one of the most classic gifts to indulge in this holiday.
syracuse.com
NY needs the Bigger, Better Bottle Bill to reduce trash (Your Letters)
Andy Mager’s thoughtful letter regarding trash and recycling in Syracuse (”Solution is less garbage, not bigger garbage cans ,” Jan. 30, 2023) raised many important issues. Among other points, Mager discusses legislation introduced by Sen. Rachel May, known as the “Bigger, Better Bottle Bill.” Unfortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently released executive budget did not provide funding for this proposed legislation.
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Adderall Shortages are Impacting New York Residents
Currently, the state of New York is experiencing a recent shortage of the ADHD medication Adderall. This Adderall shortage is actually something that is not exclusive to New York but has recently impacted many people nationwide. Reports of the shortage started months ago and pharmacists are struggling to keep the...
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023
Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
What’s The Fastest Speeding Ticket In New York History?
Have you ever wondered how your speeding compares to others on New York roads? Maybe the question of what was the fastest speeding ticket ever issued in New York has popped into your head. What Was The Speed?. According to Weiss and Associates, the record high speeding ticket defended by...
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The boating season will be here soon and there are some boating laws in New York State to be prepared for.
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?
Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel
It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
Comments / 1