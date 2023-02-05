ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Say it with sweets: 8 classic chocolate shops, chocolatiers in Upstate NY

With the first signs of heavy snowfall and below-zero temperatures arriving in Upstate New York, the region is experiencing a later winter than usual. But with Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s hard to say if the weather will influence couples looking for a romantic date night idea or a cozy AirBnb to escape to. If giving and receiving is your love language, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift may be an annual tradition, and chocolate is one of the most classic gifts to indulge in this holiday.
NY needs the Bigger, Better Bottle Bill to reduce trash (Your Letters)

Andy Mager’s thoughtful letter regarding trash and recycling in Syracuse (”Solution is less garbage, not bigger garbage cans ,” Jan. 30, 2023) raised many important issues. Among other points, Mager discusses legislation introduced by Sen. Rachel May, known as the “Bigger, Better Bottle Bill.” Unfortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently released executive budget did not provide funding for this proposed legislation.
SYRACUSE, NY
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Adderall Shortages are Impacting New York Residents

Currently, the state of New York is experiencing a recent shortage of the ADHD medication Adderall. This Adderall shortage is actually something that is not exclusive to New York but has recently impacted many people nationwide. Reports of the shortage started months ago and pharmacists are struggling to keep the...
NEW YORK STATE
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes

When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023

Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
NEW YORK STATE
‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel

It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

