Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO