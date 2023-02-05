Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Ministers in Indianapolis call for law enforcers to end violence against Black men
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nichols, Whitfield, Floyd: Three names that have become synonyms with police brutality. A group of Indianapolis ministers is working to keep the list of names from growing. The Interdominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis hosted local law enforcement leaders Tuesday at The Jewel Event Center on the near-north side.
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
WISH-TV
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by Beaty family over death during Indianapolis riot￼
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the family of Christopher Beaty over his death during the 2020 riot in downtown Indianapolis. Beaty, 38, a former Indiana University football player, was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery near his downtown home during the riot on May 30, 2020.
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
animalpetitions.org
Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster
Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
WISH-TV
Richmond police make arrest in December murder
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop Week, the stinky side of parenting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Kid-ing with Kayla,” Kayla Sullivan is raising awareness about the stinky side of parenting. She felt it in her “doodie” to report on this reality. Take a look as she investigates yet another number two situation.
WISH-TV
IMPD cracks down on domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the beginning of 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Domestic Disruption to arrest people labeled as the most violent offenders with active warrants. “We are in a crisis with domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions For Domestic Violence Prevention. That’s...
Lansing Daily
Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools
Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was “a student at Whiteland Community High School.” The … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Lansing Daily
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WISH-TV
Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
WISH-TV
Family to sue after IMPD officers shot man in his grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family on Monday demanded three Indianapolis police officers be held accountable after the shooting of a 24-year-old man asleep in a car in his grandmother’s driveway before dawn on Dec. 31. Anthony Maclin says he fell asleep in the car outside her grandmother’s Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for role in November 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his role in a shooting that killed a man in November 2022, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a shooting on Nov. 18 just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 38th Place. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.
WISH-TV
IUPUI showcases ‘Museum of Broken Relationships’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI is showcasing a new exhibit that shares the stories of heartbreak. It’s called the “Museum of Broken Relationships.” According to a release, the exhibit was created through a partnership between the IUPUI Museum Studies Program and the Museum of Broken Relationships, a global crowd-sourced project co-founded by artists Olinka Vištica and Dražen Grubišić.
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Opera Cabaret at Union 50
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to surprise that special someone with a night of romance and music, you don’t want to miss out on the Opera Cabaret in Indianapolis. The event is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023, at Union 50. Tickets include a three-course meal with an entrée of choice, a complimentary glass of wine, and a live musical theater from the Indianapolis Opera.
Comments / 0