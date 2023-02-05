ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

animalpetitions.org

Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster

Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Richmond police make arrest in December murder

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD cracks down on domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the beginning of 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Domestic Disruption to arrest people labeled as the most violent offenders with active warrants. “We are in a crisis with domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions For Domestic Violence Prevention. That’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools

Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was "a student at Whiteland Community High School."
GREENWOOD, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were made.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for role in November 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his role in a shooting that killed a man in November 2022, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a shooting on Nov. 18 just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 38th Place. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IUPUI showcases ‘Museum of Broken Relationships’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI is showcasing a new exhibit that shares the stories of heartbreak. It’s called the “Museum of Broken Relationships.” According to a release, the exhibit was created through a partnership between the IUPUI Museum Studies Program and the Museum of Broken Relationships, a global crowd-sourced project co-founded by artists Olinka Vištica and Dražen Grubišić.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/.
MITCHELL, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Opera Cabaret at Union 50

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to surprise that special someone with a night of romance and music, you don’t want to miss out on the Opera Cabaret in Indianapolis. The event is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023, at Union 50. Tickets include a three-course meal with an entrée of choice, a complimentary glass of wine, and a live musical theater from the Indianapolis Opera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

