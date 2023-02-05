Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Scientists discover anti-aging gene that rewinds heart age by 10 years
A single administration of the mutant anti-aging gene stopped the decay of heart function in middle-aged mice.
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
technologynetworks.com
Starving Cancer Cells of Amino Acid Could Aid Immune Response
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
Phys.org
Team identifies a nutrient that cancer cells crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body's natural immune response.
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
technologynetworks.com
Sound Waves Trigger Anti-Cancer Immune Responses in Mice
When noninvasive sound waves break apart tumors, they trigger an immune response in mice. By breaking down the cell wall "cloak," the treatment exposes cancer cell markers that had previously been hidden from the body's defenses, researchers at the University of Michigan have shown. The technique developed at Michigan, known...
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
MedicalXpress
Immune reactions identified that may cause antibody development in hemophilia A cases
In hemophilia A cases, the body either partially or completely lacks the blood coagulation factor VIII (FVIII), or the factor is formed incorrectly. Patients usually receive FVIII that comes from donor blood or is produced using genetic engineering. However, about one third of those treated for severe hemophilia A develop antibodies (inhibitors) against FVIII. Researchers at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut have found that complement proteins from the immune system strongly influence the reactions of T cells (immune cells) to FVIII and can be involved in inhibitor formation. Haematologica reported on the results of their work in its online edition on February 2, 2023.
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
Cancer breakthrough as pioneering new treatment gets green light for NHS use
A FIRST of its kind cancer treatment has been approved for the NHS. Pioneering CAR-T therapy will be offered to hundreds with blood cancer to help their own immune systems to fight off the disease. The treatment turbocharges white blood cells and trains them to kill tumours. Trials suggest patients...
technologynetworks.com
Blocking an Immune-Regulating Protein Enables Damaged Kidney Cells To Regenerate
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and scar-regulating protein called interleukin-11 (IL-11) enables damaged kidney cells to regenerate, restoring impaired kidney function due to disease and acute injuries.
studyfinds.org
Anti-inflammatory drug turns back time, makes aging blood young again
NEW YORK — Young blood studies have been focusing on infusing older patients with the blood of their younger and healthier peers. While these transfusions show promise at turning back the clock, a new study finds scientists may be able to do this without using someone else’s blood. Researchers from Columbia University in New York say an anti-inflammatory drug can rejuvenate the system which makes blood — possibly increasing the human lifespan by decades!
Medical News Today
Glioblastoma treatments: What are available?
Glioblastoma is a cancerous growth in the brain. Treatment for glioblastoma involves removing as much of the growth as possible and preventing it from returning. Glioblastomas are a type of brain tumor known as astrocytomas. They develop from star-shaped cells that doctors call astrocytes, which support the nerve cells in the brain.
labpulse.com
Study evaluates clinical utility of Strata Oncology’s pan-tumor predictive biomarker
Strata Oncology, a precision oncology company, has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating the clinical utility of its solid tumor predictive biomarker for checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy benefit. The study, published on Tuesday in Communications Medicine, presents opportunities to expand immunotherapy benefits to more patients. Checkpoint inhibitors, therapies that...
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose non-small cell lung cancer?
80–85% of lung cancer cases are NSCLC. There are several types of NSCLC, including adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. Individuals experiencing symptoms of NSCLC may first visit a doctor for a physical exam and medical history. They may then undergo blood testing for NSCLC markers. If blood testing indicates NSCLC, imaging tests and biopsy can confirm the diagnosis.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Peritoneal Cancer?
The best treatment of peritoneal cancer comprises surgery followed by chemotherapy or targeted therapy. Treatment options for peritoneal cancer primarily depend on the following:. Size of the tumor. Location of the tumor. The stage at which the cancer is diagnosed. Age of the patient. Overall health and general condition of...
technologynetworks.com
AI Identifies Essential Genes To Help Personalize Cancer Treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyse different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell’s survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analysing the genetic changes in the tumour. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalise cancer patient treatments.
technologynetworks.com
