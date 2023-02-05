ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

KULR8

ROTC fitness test helped Montana State women 'be prepared for the unexpected'

BOZEMAN — Brent Reinhardt didn’t know what to expect. Reinhardt, the scholarship and enrollment officer for Montana State’s Army ROTC, helped conduct a first-time training exercise in August: MSU women’s basketball players went through the Army Combat Fitness Test. Reinhardt and MSU’s coaches knew the players...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Center Ice Cafe looks to rebuild customer base after fire

BELGRADE, Mont. - The Center Ice Café finally opened in December after shutting down for fourteen months due to fire and water damage. The café's owner, Rhonda Gilbert, said it has been a long process to reopening. But now, the café is trying to get some of their customer base back.
BELGRADE, MT
KULR8

Local record store owner sees vinyl industry growth

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The vinyl record industry is continuing its regrowth trend for the seventeenth consecutive year. According to a report from Billboard, 43.46 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022, which is a 4.2% increase from 2021. Kels Koch, owner of The Wax Museum in Bozeman, says he noticed...
BOZEMAN, MT

