Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Montana State's Lucy Corbett wins 3rd Big Sky athlete of week award of season
FARMINGTON, Utah — For the third time this season, Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett won the Big Sky Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This award is the seventh Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the...
KULR8
ROTC fitness test helped Montana State women 'be prepared for the unexpected'
BOZEMAN — Brent Reinhardt didn’t know what to expect. Reinhardt, the scholarship and enrollment officer for Montana State’s Army ROTC, helped conduct a first-time training exercise in August: MSU women’s basketball players went through the Army Combat Fitness Test. Reinhardt and MSU’s coaches knew the players...
KULR8
Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
KULR8
Center Ice Cafe looks to rebuild customer base after fire
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Center Ice Café finally opened in December after shutting down for fourteen months due to fire and water damage. The café's owner, Rhonda Gilbert, said it has been a long process to reopening. But now, the café is trying to get some of their customer base back.
KULR8
Local record store owner sees vinyl industry growth
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The vinyl record industry is continuing its regrowth trend for the seventeenth consecutive year. According to a report from Billboard, 43.46 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022, which is a 4.2% increase from 2021. Kels Koch, owner of The Wax Museum in Bozeman, says he noticed...
Comments / 0