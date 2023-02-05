ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phillip Gilmore
3d ago

when president trump was in office democrats introduced probably a dozen bills to legalize. they blamed Republicans the whole time for not advancing them. Then democrats took the office of president, the house and senate, all of a sudden no more talk about legalized cannabis. now Republicans have the house and democrats are talking again. it's obvious they do not intend to ever legalize it. lobbies for alcohol and pharma keep their pockets lined. But it is a very valuable carrot when dangled for votes from brain dead democrats

Jim Ballard
2d ago

Alcohol is legal. Big Pharma is legal. Gambling is legal. Why not legalize it?All the other states are sending their marijuana to Texas and getting rich illegal.So why wouldn't you allow Texans to get rich with marijuana legally. These politicians are so out of touch with what's really going on in this world.

MR Wright
3d ago

I believe that’s already shipped here through AMAZON from other states.Children are my concern like in other state. Parents are selfish; think if smoking in public was voided now THIS.

