A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
KULR8
MSUB's Carrington Wiggins is GNAC's player of the week
Senior guard Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings was chosen Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It was the third time this season that Wiggins earned the accolade. Senior forward Katrina Gimmaka of Western Washington was the women's player of the...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
KULR8
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
KULR8
Billings archer Kris Schaff wins prestigious Vegas Shoot archery event
LAS VEGAS- Billings archer Kris Schaff won the compound open event at the Vegas Shoot to pocket $57,000 in prize money over the weekend. Schaff went head-to-head with Kyle Douglas with the prize money on the line. On his second arrow, Schaff shot a nine. Douglas also shot a nine on his second arrow. Both then anchored tens to close out the end and go a shoot-off tied at 29.
KULR8
Yellowstone County reviewing roads for safety and growth
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Yellowstone County is doing a system review of county roads for safety and growth. They are asking the state to do a system review as well. According to the most recent census data, Yellowstone County is growing in population at a rate of 1.3% year over year. Montana is growing at a rate of 1.7% year over year.
KULR8
Park City boys' basketball hopes new kicks can keep their season momentum going
Park City boys basketball said they got off to a rough start this season. Now, they're figuring it out and hoping to ride their momentum into the postseason, with a little bit of help from their new good luck charm.
explorebigsky.com
UM law school students free innocent man
MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
KULR8
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
KULR8
BPL Heights Express Book Lockers
New express book locker open for orders in Billings Heights. You may be familiar with the old adage, "knowledge is power" but it can be hard to make time to read. Not counting the time, it takes to travel and check out a book. But Billings Public Library and the...
KULR8
Billings Police start new drone program
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations. Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones...
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
KULR8
Yellowstone Co. Sheriff believes video of object over Billings is "legitimate", unable to tell what it is
Sheriff Mike Linder says the sheriff's office has made contact with the woman who shared the video of the object over Billings late Friday afternoon. Linder says while they believe the video is legitimate, it is difficult to tell what exactly is seen in the video. He goes on to...
Billings coffee kiosk a step closer to reopening after destruction by vandals
Nearly three months ago, the Bull Mountain Brew coffee kiosk was destroyed after a truck smashed into Don Phillip's business multiple times.
Billings girl recovering from gunshot wound, family asks for community's help
“She’s really fighting to talk, she’s really fighting. She wants to get up and walk and she wants to do all of these things,” said Rides Horse.
