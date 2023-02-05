ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 102.9

Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
94.3 Lite FM

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB's Carrington Wiggins is GNAC's player of the week

Senior guard Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings was chosen Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It was the third time this season that Wiggins earned the accolade. Senior forward Katrina Gimmaka of Western Washington was the women's player of the...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Object in Billings Sky Falling

Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings archer Kris Schaff wins prestigious Vegas Shoot archery event

LAS VEGAS- Billings archer Kris Schaff won the compound open event at the Vegas Shoot to pocket $57,000 in prize money over the weekend. Schaff went head-to-head with Kyle Douglas with the prize money on the line. On his second arrow, Schaff shot a nine. Douglas also shot a nine on his second arrow. Both then anchored tens to close out the end and go a shoot-off tied at 29.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone County reviewing roads for safety and growth

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Yellowstone County is doing a system review of county roads for safety and growth. They are asking the state to do a system review as well. According to the most recent census data, Yellowstone County is growing in population at a rate of 1.3% year over year. Montana is growing at a rate of 1.7% year over year.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

UM law school students free innocent man

MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Woman captures object falling from sky on video

Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

BPL Heights Express Book Lockers

New express book locker open for orders in Billings Heights. You may be familiar with the old adage, "knowledge is power" but it can be hard to make time to read. Not counting the time, it takes to travel and check out a book. But Billings Public Library and the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Police start new drone program

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations. Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy