ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown

When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
PERRY, OH
News-Herald.com

Final 2022-23 News-Herald hockey Top of the Crop

Watch list: Chagrin Falls (13-6) Crop comments: University closed its regular season in style as the undisputed No. 1 in the Crop and after handling its lone weekend business, 6-3 over Medina on Feb. 4. The Preppers will assuredly be a Cleveland Cup threat as well as in district competition, eyeing their first frozen four berth since 2019. … One wouldn’t have known Gilmour entered the weekend on a four-game losing skid, showing a ton of moxie with a three-game Great Lakes Hockey League sweep of Padua (3-2), Shaker Heights (2-1) and Walsh Jesuit (5-2) to force Cleveland Cup seeding to go to tiebreakers. There usually aren’t individual mentions in this Crop space — but Matt Bauman deserves one. The Lancers’ senior captain scored seven goals in those three games, including a late game-winner against the Bruins. … Mentor finished off its GCHSHL Red regular-season title and, of course in turn secured the top seed in Baron Cup I, with a dominant sweep of Hudson (7-2) and Olmsted Falls (10-3). The Cardinals will be heard from next week at Brooklyn and throughout February in district play. … Benedictine did well to record a 1-1 tie at Rocky River on Feb. 4 and nearly got out of that road clash with more. The Bengals, despite being short-handed at the moment, could be a tricky draw in Baron Cup I on the day. … Kenston was a bit more competitive in Round 2 against Hudson WRA, falling, 6-3, and concluded the regular season with a 6-0 rout of Kent Roosevelt. The Bombers are the No. 4 seed this week in Baron Cup II. … Chagrin Falls had a tough time with Baron Cup III top seed and Blue East champion CVCA on Feb. 4, falling, 9-3. But the Tigers could still make a Baron Cup III final push.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Richmond Heights girls basketball team ranked No. 4 in state poll

The Richmond Heights girls basketball team continued its climb in the state polls this week, moving to a season-best No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans (18-3) were No. 5 last week. Coach Eugene White’s team garnered 70 voting points from across the state in polling conducted by media outlets throughout Ohio Only New Madison Tri-Village, Fort Loramie and Sugar Grove Berne Union are ranked ahead of Richmond Heights.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Schedule released for USFL games at Tom Benson HOF Stadium

**For previous coverage, watch above CANTON (WJW) –The United States Football League has announced its 2023 season schedule, with the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium serving as the home hub for the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals. The two teams announced their schedules Tuesday morning. Each team will play five home games in […]
CANTON, OH
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament

The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor High School shines at DECA regional competition

Mentor High School hosted over 400 Northeast Ohio student competitors at the DECA regional competition in late January, and the hosts more than held their own. A total of 28 Marketing and Business Administration students from Mentor qualified for the upcoming state competition set for March 10-11 at the DECA Career Development Conference. That number represents a 33 percent increase from the previous year.
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy