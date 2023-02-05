Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Mentor boys basketball rallies to win at Brunswick, clinches share of GCC
Bob Krizancic has been coaching long enough to know a good thing — on a basketball court — when he sees it. What he saw Feb. 7 at Brunswick in the fourth quarter of an 80-66 come-from-behind victory from his young Mentor boys basketball team was pretty darn good.
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. Madison boys basketball: Pirates go on late run to beat rival Blue Streaks, 53-43
After an athletic rebound by Knolan Albert found its way into Dom Magda’s hands as he went into the lane and pulled up just after the free-throw line to make Madison’s deficit just two points against nonconference opponent Perry on Feb. 7. The Blue Streaks called timeout with...
News-Herald.com
North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown
When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
News-Herald.com
John Carroll men’s basketball in all-important NCAA D-III regional rankings
The fact John Carroll has been included in the NCAA’s first batch of Division III regional rankings is not a big surprise. What will continue to create some suspense is where exactly the No. 7-ranked and 19-2 Blue Streaks’ men’s basketball team are in those rankings. That’s...
News-Herald.com
High school boys basketball: Richmond Heights continues reign atop AP state poll
Another week of the state poll and the story remains the same for Richmond Heights in D-IV. The Spartans were once again a unanimous No. 1 with all 12 first-place votes. The Spartans earned 129 votes and are ahead of Jackson Center, which is 19-1, as well as Fairfield, which, like Richmond Heights is 20-0.
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
News-Herald.com
Final 2022-23 News-Herald hockey Top of the Crop
Watch list: Chagrin Falls (13-6) Crop comments: University closed its regular season in style as the undisputed No. 1 in the Crop and after handling its lone weekend business, 6-3 over Medina on Feb. 4. The Preppers will assuredly be a Cleveland Cup threat as well as in district competition, eyeing their first frozen four berth since 2019. … One wouldn’t have known Gilmour entered the weekend on a four-game losing skid, showing a ton of moxie with a three-game Great Lakes Hockey League sweep of Padua (3-2), Shaker Heights (2-1) and Walsh Jesuit (5-2) to force Cleveland Cup seeding to go to tiebreakers. There usually aren’t individual mentions in this Crop space — but Matt Bauman deserves one. The Lancers’ senior captain scored seven goals in those three games, including a late game-winner against the Bruins. … Mentor finished off its GCHSHL Red regular-season title and, of course in turn secured the top seed in Baron Cup I, with a dominant sweep of Hudson (7-2) and Olmsted Falls (10-3). The Cardinals will be heard from next week at Brooklyn and throughout February in district play. … Benedictine did well to record a 1-1 tie at Rocky River on Feb. 4 and nearly got out of that road clash with more. The Bengals, despite being short-handed at the moment, could be a tricky draw in Baron Cup I on the day. … Kenston was a bit more competitive in Round 2 against Hudson WRA, falling, 6-3, and concluded the regular season with a 6-0 rout of Kent Roosevelt. The Bombers are the No. 4 seed this week in Baron Cup II. … Chagrin Falls had a tough time with Baron Cup III top seed and Blue East champion CVCA on Feb. 4, falling, 9-3. But the Tigers could still make a Baron Cup III final push.
News-Herald.com
Richmond Heights girls basketball team ranked No. 4 in state poll
The Richmond Heights girls basketball team continued its climb in the state polls this week, moving to a season-best No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans (18-3) were No. 5 last week. Coach Eugene White’s team garnered 70 voting points from across the state in polling conducted by media outlets throughout Ohio Only New Madison Tri-Village, Fort Loramie and Sugar Grove Berne Union are ranked ahead of Richmond Heights.
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Mayfield vs. John Adams girls basketball, Feb. 6, 2023
Photos from Mayfield vs. John Adams girls basketball, Feb. 2, 2023, by Paul DiCicco.
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Cleveland State-Chicago State women’s basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Cleveland State-Chicago State women’s basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Madison vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 6, 2023
Photos from Madison vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 6, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
Warren JFK head football coach steps down
Veteran Dom Prologo has officially announced his resignation as head football coach at Warren JFK.
Schedule released for USFL games at Tom Benson HOF Stadium
**For previous coverage, watch above CANTON (WJW) –The United States Football League has announced its 2023 season schedule, with the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium serving as the home hub for the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals. The two teams announced their schedules Tuesday morning. Each team will play five home games in […]
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament
The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
News-Herald.com
Mentor High School shines at DECA regional competition
Mentor High School hosted over 400 Northeast Ohio student competitors at the DECA regional competition in late January, and the hosts more than held their own. A total of 28 Marketing and Business Administration students from Mentor qualified for the upcoming state competition set for March 10-11 at the DECA Career Development Conference. That number represents a 33 percent increase from the previous year.
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
