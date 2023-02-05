In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO