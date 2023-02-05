ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need

In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism

ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia girl, 12, has already survived two major health challenges

ATLANTA - On a shelf in her Commerce, Georgia, bedroom, Briley Lamon stores her Beads of Courage. "I have, like, two bottles full of beads," Lamon says. She has been collecting them, each bead tied to a medical procedure or step in her story, for 12 years. Born on Okinawa,...
COMMERCE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history

JASPER, Ga. - The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City." And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious...
JASPER, GA

