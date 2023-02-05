Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Black Health Matters bring free health summit series to Atlanta
For the first time, Black Health Matters is bringing its free health summit and expo to Atlanta. Founder Roslyn Young Daniels, and 'The Guru of Abs' DaShaun Johnson joined Alyse Eady to talk about the event and how you can attend.
Gwinnett County will hold hazardous waste collection event Saturday
The event will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
How Fulton County is exploring reparations for its Black community
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is budgeting hundreds of thousands of dollars to study reparations for the area's African American community. The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved. The task force was...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fulton County task force to explore reparations for Black people
The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved.
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
fox5atlanta.com
Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance
ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need
In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
fox5atlanta.com
East Point parents, students left in limbo over potential school closure
EAST POINT, Ga. - Hundreds of Fulton County parents are kids are now in limbo fighting to save their charter school from shutting down. The Fulton County School System has recommended the board not renew the contract of Rise Charter School in East Point. The parents of students at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Jewish Georgia State Representative finds anti-Semitic message on North Fulton County driveway
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Over the first full weekend of February, North Fulton County residents reported anti-Jewish flyers dumped on their lawns by a hate group. One of the recipients of those messages was a lawmaker who just happens to be working on a bill aimed at combating hate. "You...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County man uses checkout scam to pay Kool-Aid price for Legos, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say hit up multiple Dollar General stores across the county swiping Kool-Aid packets at the register in order to take home bags of Legos for a much cheaper price. Deputies said the crime happened on Jan. 26....
Powder substance in IRS mailroom forces hazmat call, evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews were on the scene of a suspicious package that contained a powder substance at the Internal Revenue Service on Monday afternoon. DeKalb County fire officials said the package was located in the mailroom along the 4800 block of Buford Highway around 2 p.m. The...
YSL Trial: Attorney decries defendants’ treatment, sheriff says safety is focus
An attorney representing one of the 14 defendants in the YSL gang case is calling for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office...
fox5atlanta.com
Crooks steal bike of Atlanta man living with autism
ATLANTA - Crooks steal the bike of a young man living with autism. It happened near DeKalb Avenue and Krog Street in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The bike was Naim Anwar Wares’s only was to work. His family is scrambling to find a bike. Anwar Wares...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia girl, 12, has already survived two major health challenges
ATLANTA - On a shelf in her Commerce, Georgia, bedroom, Briley Lamon stores her Beads of Courage. "I have, like, two bottles full of beads," Lamon says. She has been collecting them, each bead tied to a medical procedure or step in her story, for 12 years. Born on Okinawa,...
DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
DeKalb County hasn’t quite cut ties with The Renee Group, an important water and sewer contractor whose founder has been...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla,...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
fox5atlanta.com
Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history
JASPER, Ga. - The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City." And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious...
