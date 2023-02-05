ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lansing Daily

Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest

The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 charged after Houston man shot to death while walking on sidewalk

HOUSTON - Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston. According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address

HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
HOUSTON, TX
Lansing Daily

Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun

Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy