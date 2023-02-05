Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing 16-year-old last seen almost 2 weeks ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing teen last seen almost two weeks ago. Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Jace Gilmore, who was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney on January 25. Jace is 5'2" tall, 95 pounds,...
Lansing Daily
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father's arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with "injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court," a few days after the
Click2Houston.com
13-year-old shot while sleeping in her bed during drive-by at north Harris County apartment complex: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping in her bed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. HCSO responded to reports of a drive-by in progress at Altanova Apartments, located at 15414...
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into vehicle on Southwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A robbery suspect has been arrested after leading officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop on a white van, but the driver refused, leading the officer on a chase.
Click2Houston.com
4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
Click2Houston.com
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies at hospital after falling out of vehicle in Cypress area, HCSO deputy says
CYPRESS, Texas – A woman is dead after she fell out of a vehicle Tuesday in the Cypress area, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The incident was reported at Barker Cypress and West Road around 3:02 p.m. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the...
fox26houston.com
3 charged after Houston man shot to death while walking on sidewalk
HOUSTON - Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston. According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Click2Houston.com
Attempted robbery suspect fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An attempted robbery suspect has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday, constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to the La Esencia apartments located at 300 North Vista Drive around 1:45...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address
HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken
Missing 15-year-old boy, who is diagnosed with autism, last seen in Rosenberg, police say
Rosenberg police said 15-year-old Jacob Zarr was last seen in the Villages of Town Center at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Click2Houston.com
Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January. Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been...
Police looking for suspects in 2 separate robberies, leaving man shot in downtown Houston
In one of the robberies, a suspect allegedly shot a victim walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street, HPD said.
Lansing Daily
Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun
Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday.
KHOU
Mother broken after 14-year-old son found shot to death on dead-end road in north Houston
Carlos Lugo's mother was hoping her 14-year-old son would be found alive. Her worst fears came true when his body was found on a dead-end street in north Houston.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium
The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.
