Butte, MT

KULR8

Montana Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total. “We are very excited to announce...
BUTTE, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Elk captured in Pioneer Mountains test negative for brucellosis

DILLON – As part of a multi-year Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) staff recently captured elk in the Pioneer Mountains northwest of Dillon. All 149 blood samples collected from captured elk tested negative for brucellosis. Capture operations were conducted in January along the...
DILLON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
MANHATTAN, MT

