Taos, NM

Telescope donated to UNM-Taos

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM-Taos has been gifted the state’s largest public telescope. The Dobsonian Telescope was donated by the late Melinda King.

It’s about 36 inches in diameter and stands at 12.5 feet tall, which is much bigger than the largest telescope the university has.

The telescope is disassembled right now, but the goal is to put it back together. They want to also build an observatory to house it. People will be able to use the telescope free of charge.

Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control

University officials have made a capital outlay request from the state legislature for $1.3 million to fund the new observatory which is planned to go behind the new pathways building.

